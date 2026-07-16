L7 and Jennifer Finch's family announced that the bassist received an aggressive brain cancer diagnosis, forcing her to miss the band's upcoming farewell tour

Finch's cancer progressed rapidly, requiring multiple surgeries that have left her with significant physical limitations

Friends and family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Finch's mounting medical costs, in-home nursing care and legal fees

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Jennifer Finch was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of brain cancer. Images: jenniferfinch/ Instagram, Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium

Source: UGC

Rock band L7 has delivered heartbreaking news: founding bassist Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. The band shared the update on Monday, 13 July, sending shockwaves through the rock community just two months after announcing their farewell run of shows.

The diagnosis means Finch will not be joining her bandmates on The Last Hurrah Tour, which is set to kick off on 6 October in San Diego. In a painful twist, the tour was confirmed when Finch was still in good health. Despite her condition, she has reportedly asked L7 to carry on with the trek without her. Frontwoman Donita Sparks addressed the situation directly.

"We are all devastated by the news and are surrounding her with love, protecting her privacy and dignity, while helping raise the resources she urgently needs for the care ahead. Jennifer is family, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years."

See a post from Jennifer Finch's page below.

Jennifer Finch's health battle

Finch's cancer was initially met with some cautious optimism, as doctors believed a full course of radiation and treatment could restore her to a version of normal life. That hope quickly faded as the cancer "progressed rapidly," according to the statement, triggering a series of unforeseen complications and multiple surgeries that have left her with significant physical limitations.

Her friends and family have since launched a GoFundMe campaign to help shoulder the considerable financial burden of her care.

"The cancer and everything that comes with it have left her with significant physical limitations, so she's handling this the only way she knows how: one day at a time," the campaign page explains.

The level of care Finch now requires has exceeded what her inner circle can manage on its own. Donations are being directed towards physical therapy, in-home nursing care, medical expenses and legal fees, among other pressing needs. The campaign also notes that the funds will help preserve Finch's body of creative work, including her photography and writing, ensuring it continues to reach audiences in the years ahead.

As of 16 July, the campaign had raised $364,362 (R5 959 606), surpassing the donation target of $350,000.

The members of L7, along with Jennifer Finch's family, rallied to support the renowned bassist as she faces a major health battle. Image: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Connie Chiume's daughter pleads for donations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Connie Chiume's daughter, Nothando Mabuza-Chiume, asking for donations towards her studies.

Following in her late mom's footsteps, she hopes the opportunity to further her studies will help her support and guide local actors.

Source: Briefly News