The veteran actress Connie Chiume sadly passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday, 6 August 2024

The former Gomora actress died in hospital, and her family shared the news on social media

Many fans and followers of the legendary star flooded social media with their condolences

South African actress Connie has passed away. Image: @conniechiume

Sad news has hit the South African entertainment industry as they have recently lost one of their own.

Actress Connie Chiume passes away at 72

Many hearts have been left broken as the news of the South African legendary actress Connie Chiume's death hit social media. The family of the former Gomora star announced the news on Mama Connie's Instagram page that she sadly passed away at the age of 72 in hospital on Tuesday, 6 August 2024.

The post reads:

"The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the International acclaimed award winning actress Connie Chiume. Connie Chiume 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on the 6th of August 2024.

Condolences pour in for the actress

The news of the passing of Mama Connie Chiume devasted many fans and followers:

priddy_ugly commented:

"Deepest & sincerest condolences, to her family and loved ones."

zenandemfenyana said:

"Oh my God Mama."

@meleni_xiluva responded:

"Rest easy will always remember you."

@Mbhape1 responded:

"He banna…. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

@Iam_Lwando replied:

"Bathong my baby just like that."

@HendriccahM mentioned:

"May Her soul rest in eternal peace, my sincere condolences to Her family & friends."

@FumaneJafta shared:

"Haibo just like that."

