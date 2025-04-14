Many netizens seemed to be unfazed by American rapper and businessman Kanye West's recent stunt

The controversial star recently showed love to the South African Grammy-award-winner Tyla

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Kanye West's tweet

Kanye West showed love to Grammy winner Tyla. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Social media was abuzz as the controversial music producer and rapper Kanye West, as the star, made headlines again with an unusual tweet.

Recently, the rapper who was banned from X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a tweet where he showed love to the popular South African Grammy-award-winner Tyla Seethal.

Kanye West resposted a picture of Tyla and Gunna on his page and captioned it with: "Respect and love."

The news and gossip page MDNews reshared Ye's message on X and wrote:

"US controversial rapper Kanye West posted a picture of Gunna and Tyla on X (formerly Twitter), captioned: respect and love."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Ye's tweet

Shortly after Kanye West's tweet was reshared, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to him showing love to Tyla. Here's what they had to say:

@SJizzleBeats wrote:

"Getting posted by Kanye now isn't as exciting as it's supposed to be; you never know when he'll crash out on you."

@Noma_here questioned:

"Is that Tyla's boyfriend?"

@IamOkuhle_ said:

"Kanye West is trying by all means to be a topic hey."

@life_mabege responded:

"One of very few Ye's good takes on X in recent times."

@MandDLw replied:

"She is gone, busy illuminating."

Kanye West gave Tyla his respect and love. Image: KZLLC/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

What Tyla's new album will sound like?

Meanwhile, when interviewed by Billboard, Tyla announced that she would be exploring a new sound, which is a shift from the one she introduced in her debut album, TYLA.

Her sophomore album will still have some elements of her original sound; however, with the change she has experienced with her newfound fame, Tyla said it will be different.

"New album. I've changed a lot in a short amount of time because I was kind of forced to with how fast I had to adapt to everything. I don't think it's going to be the same energy [as Tyla] at all, especially with what I've started making. It's different, but also still Tyla."

Her fan page @chartstyla shared the news on X and sparked a wave of different reactions.

She also won a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024. Tyla then went on to win even more awards including an MTV Video Music Award for Best Afrobeats Video, a Billboard Music Award for Top Afrobeats Artist, as well as a BET Award for Best New Artist. Just recently, Tyla was crowned the World Artist of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Source: Briefly News