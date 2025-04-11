South African former pro twerker Faith Nketsi had fans going crazy over her toned abs

The reality TV star and mother of one shared a picture of herself showing off her perfect abs on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's amazing figure

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi showed off her toned abs. Image: @faithnketsi

Source: Instagram

One thing about Faith Nketsi is that she is always on point. You wouldn't even say that the reality TV star had a baby in 2022.

Recently, the former pro twerker showed off her banging body and toned abs on social media. Nzuzo Njilo's ex-wife shared a cute picture of her toned abs on Twitter (X), which left many netizens crazy over Nketsi's amazing slim waist.

See the photo below:

Netizens go crazy over Faith Nketsi's abs

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others went crazy over Nketsi's toned abs. See what they had to say:

@MahlatjieTalane commented:

"Need my stomach to look like this by September."

@Future_XIV_XI said:

"That Janet Jackson era..."

@maifo_na mentioned:

"Rock hard abs! Wanitwa mos."

@Coo_leh replied:

"She's clear in the slay queen industry, she's there with abo Cardi B."

Mzansi goes crazy over Faith Nketsi's abs. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Faith Nketsi talks about motherhood

Meanwhile, we all know reality television star Faith Nketsi does not play when it comes to her daughter Sky. The popular socialite who shares Sky with her controversial ex-husband, Nzuzo Njilo, revealed why her baby is not yet attending créche. The model and influencer announced her divorce from Nzuzo Njilo on Instagram in November 2023. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony that shut down the internet in April 2022.

The conversation started when a fan commented on an adorable video of the star homeschooling Sky. The fan noted that it was time for Faith Nketsi's daughter to attend créche. The Have Faith star responded saying she had thought about it earlier this year but didn't feel comfortable leaving her daughter with strangers for such a long time. She wrote:

"I had this debate with myself at the beginning of the year and I just can’t bring myself to do it. I try my best with homeschooling her and I fill her life with mural activities. I know she’s ready for crèche, but my brain can’t comprehend my little 2-year-old being with strangers for that many hours."

Master KG denies dating Faith Nketsi

Briefly News previously reported that Master KG and Faith Nketsi are working overtime to prove that they are not dating. The couple recently got the rumour mill spinning when they were allegedly spotted vacationing together overseas.

South Africans are sharing their unfiltered reactions to Faith Nketsi and Master KG alleged dating. The Jerusalema hitmaker and the Have Faith star shot to the top of the trending lists after social media users put two and two together and concluded they were dating.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News