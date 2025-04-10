Award-winning actress and content creator Lethabo Mekoa has opened up about her role on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam

The 20-year-old beauty who plays the role of Ntswaki Maputla reveals the challenges of playing the troubled teenager

Viewers of the educational soapie took to social media to respond to Mekoa's character and storyline

'Skeem Saam' actress Lethabo Mekoa says Ntswaki's storyline hit her hard. Images: @SkeemSaam3 and @LethaboMekoa

Source: UGC

Actress Lethabo Mekoa, who scooped a Royalty Soapie Award for her portrayal of Ntswaki in Skeem Saam admits playing the role has not been easy.

The rising star who previously opened up about mental health topped Twitter trends for her portrayal of Ntswaki Maputla on the show.

The award-winning actress reveals in an interview with Daily Sun that Ntswaki's r*pe storyline took a toll on her.

Mekoa adds that it was challenging for her to tap in and out of character as she'd have a good day as Lethabo and her day would get ruined after shooting a scene as Ntswaki.

The beauty queen, who was crowned Miss Teen RGP in 2023 also shares that her Skeem Saam character made her look at life differently.

Viewers of the show previously took to the show's social media page to respond to Ntswaki and Toby's storyline.

Soapie fans react to Ntswaki's storyline

@Coco_doll01 responded:

"Yoh Ntswaki naye she lied about a lot to keep on impressing Toby. I hope the storyline will show us how most men end up in jail because of such situations. Not taking any sides at the moment."

@Loxxy_S said:

"Yes Ntswaki brought condoms but she withdrew consent. After her phone rang, she told Toby that she has to leave because her family is looking for her. Toby said “what’s worse? Being punished for something you almost did or just doing it”?

@Nsuku_zokuduma wrote:

"Something doesn't add up. They both looked for condoms to start with, and Ntswaki provides condoms. What was Toby supposed to say or do? Again did she say no after providing condoms?"

@mmamakgone replied:

"I gotta say I wasn't expecting this storyline... Very educational."

@Jenny_msJ said:

"If r*pe did take place. The fact that Ntswaki told so many lies. This could be seen as one of them."

@BabesM_ZA replied:

"There’s no TV show that delivers educational content like Skeem Saam."

@Mikateko_044 responded:

"Wa bona byanong mo gona le berekile (outstanding job). This storyline will definitely educate us. It’s a very sensitive issue."

@Jowie_RSA replied:

"Ntswaki is just regretful and scared if it's for the first time. There's no r*pe mo aowa (no ways). Unless she fought the guy, and the guy insisted. Otherwise, that's not r*pe ngeke. Ya'll can come for me it's okay.

'Skeem Saam' actress Lethabo Mekoa opens up about her teenage role. Images: @lethabomekoaa

Source: UGC

Amalanga Awafani takes over Skeem Saam's old slot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported earlier this year that Stained Glass TV production is introducing a new telenovela, Amalanga Awafani to take over Skeem Saam's old timeslot on SABC1.

The SABC1 educational soapie lost viewers in 2024 after it joined the e.tv soapie Scandal! on the 19.30-time slot.

The show is produced will debut this April in the 18:30 slot from Mondays to Fridays.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News