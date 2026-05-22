A woman gave a detailed grocery breakdown, revealing how she combines multiple supermarkets into her one monthly plan

The haul includes a mix of everyday staples and “premium” choices

Viewers are divided between praise for budgeting skills and concerns about pricing and quality claims

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Mom shows her meat haul. Image: @simphiwe_home

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator, Simphiwe Home, shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly meat grocery haul for a family of five, revealing how she manages to stretch about R1,300 worth of meat over several weeks.

In her TikTok video posted on 21 May 2026, she walked viewers through where she shops, what she buys, and how she balances cost with variety between retailers like Woolworths, Food Lovers Market, and Spa.

Simphiwe explained that she combines purchases from multiple supermarkets to get better value. Her shopping list included chicken packs, beef cuts, mince portions, lamb pieces, beef bones, and fish options.

According to her, the full haul totals roughly R1,300 and is planned to last around 20 days, with the rest of the month relying on non-meat meals.

"It's literally enough to last us for about 20 days."

She also broke down her buying strategy. Image: @simphiwe_home

Source: TikTok

She explains her saving strategy

Simphiwe also mentioned that she looks out for reduced prices and special deals, especially when shopping later in the day, helping her cut costs where possible. She encouraged viewers to share tips.

Meat plays a major role in South African culture, household diets, and the broader economy, with the country often characterised as having a strong meat-focused eating culture. Although beef is widely regarded as a premium choice in most homes, chicken is now the most commonly eaten animal protein, making up about 49% of per capita consumption.

View the TikTok video below:

Viewers weigh in on pricing and quality

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some users praising her budgeting approach while others debated meat quality and supermarket pricing trends. This is what Mzansi said on her page:

palesalorraineradebe said:

“Nna, I buy my meat at Woolies, and I go after 2 pm for the 30% markdown, I save a lot like that.”

Makabafana wrote:

“People go early before the special is topped up. I tried it, but only found chicken left.”

Simphiwe_Home (Creator) responded:

“I’ve heard about that, I’ll check if my Woolies does it too, thanks, sis.”

diboo73 (1 like) exclaiomed:

“The trout is cheap. How big is your family?”

Mosa Makhoali (0 likes) said:

“Copy and paste.”

Chocolate Mousse (0 likes) added:

“You should say ‘bana bajê lebese’ 😂”

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A TikTok trolley dash challenge at Checkers, sponsored by BigManKG, saw a shopper quickly fill a cart with groceries—mainly meat—winning praise online for the act of generosity.

A South African student’s R200 meat grocery haul went viral after she showed how she managed to buy a surprisingly large amount of meat on a tight budget, sparking debate and admiration online.

Source: Briefly News