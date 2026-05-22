DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL—The daughter of Congolese parents living in South Africa said many young people who grew up in the country do not want to return to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

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A Congolese who grew up in South Africa is scared. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The woman, who represented the youth, spoke during a street interview with Newzroom Afrika on 22 May 2026 in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal where foreign nationals fled to the Durban Police Station on 19 May. The youth representative expressed reluctance to return to the DRC. According to the interview, the representative stated that South Africa is the only home she and many other young people know.

She explained that they arrived in the country as children, attended primary school, completed their matric certificates, and are now studying at universities. She noted that they have adapted to the local system from a young age and see their future plans in South Africa.

DRC politics and conflict deter youth return. The representative said she cannot comment on whether local leaders are aware of statements regarding repatriation, as they have not informed the community about any official written documents.

She raised concerns about the ongoing conflict in the DRC involving the M23 rebel group, as well as political and land issues linked to mining operations. She emphasized that she does not understand the political or social systems in the DRC.

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While she expressed a willingness to visit the DRC as a tourist with a visa to see her country of origin, she stated that she has no desire to resettle there permanently. She concluded that restarting their lives in an unfamiliar country is not a realistic option for many of the youth.

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Source: Briefly News