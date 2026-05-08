KwaZulu-Natal Government Uncovers RDP-Selling Syndicate in Prison
KWAZULU-NATAL– The KwaZulu-Natal Departments of Transport and Human Settlements have uncovered a syndicate that sells RDP houses from behind bars.
According to the department's Facebook post, the province's Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said on 8 May that the syndicate was exposed after investigators found that a Mozambican national was occupying an RDP house meant for a South African beneficiary. The Mozambican national allegedly purchased the house from a prisoner, and a traditional healer and a third party handed the house over. Investigations into the sale of RDP houses are at an advanced stage, Duma said.
Siboniso Duma slams RDP house sales
Duma added that houses that were bought through the syndicate are located in the Alfred Duma Local Municipality, the KwaDukuza Local Municipality, and the Inkosi uMtubatuba Local Municipality, where the investigation had spread. He cautioned municipalities against handing over houses and pointed out that the MEC and Minister of Human Settlements are responsible for handing out title deeds to community members provincially and nationally. He added that a team comprising the Head of the Department of Human Settlements, Max Mbili, the Department of Correctional Services, and the South African Police Service is investigating the syndicate.
Duma also slammed various municipalities in the province that have been accused by residents of removing them from housing waiting lists unlawfully. He said the government will act against municipalities and officials who manipulate the list. The sale of RDP houses is illegal, and a Nigerian content creator quickly realised that after he was criticised for alleging that he owns 80% of all RDPs. He later apologised and said the remarks were made to garner views on social media.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za