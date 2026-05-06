Ramaphosa Defends South Africans Amidst Global Xenophobia Allegations
PRETORIA—President Cyril Ramaphosa defended South Africans on 5 May 2026 against allegations of xenophobia following multiple anti-illegal immigration marches, which have received international criticism.
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Ramaphosa spoke during an official visit to Mozambique. The Presidency posted a video of Ramaphosa speaking on his @CyrilRamaphosa X account. He said that South Africans are not against people from other nations. He added that the security of those from other countries and concerns raised by South Africans must be heeded. He said that other countries with foreign nationals in South Africa are also affected by the socioeconomic struggles South Africans are facing. He called on the different groups to join hands and solve the problem together.
Ramaphosa addresses South Africans
Ramaphosa called on South Africans to act as people who were kind and welcoming to other people from other African nations. He also called on South African employers to obey the law and not employ undocumented foreigners. He also encouraged foreign nationals in the country to ensure that they have proper documentation. Ramaphosa lauded the visit as positive and constructive and said the talks will open up many opportunities between the two countries.
View the video on X here:
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A look at the recent immigration marches
Political parties, including ActionSA, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and civic organisations like March and March and Operation Dudula, took to the streets in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to protest against illegal immigration.
Joined by artists like Ngizwe Mchunu, the marchers delivered a memorandum to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on 30 April. They demanded that the government act on illegal immigration and other socioeconomic issues. Lesufi said the provincial government would respond within the given deadline.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za