Former President Jacob Zuma has sparked an intense national debate following a video call between himself and controversial Ibhinca nation leader, Ngizwe Mchunu

The clip circulated on X on 29 May 2026, featuring the two figures conversing in isiZulu about a few pressing matters

The discussion touched on highly sensitive topics, including recent illegal immigrant protests, the burning of Mchunu's homestead, and a disputed Nigerian king’s coronation

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A casual conversation between Msholozi and Ngizwe Mchunu unsettled many viewers. Image: @MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

A video conversation between Umkhonto Wesizwe leader Jacob Zuma and prominent cultural figure Ngizwe Mchunu has ignited a divide across Mzansi social media. The footage, uploaded to X by @daddyhope, captures a virtual meeting conducted in isiZulu where Zuma touched on the illegal immigrants debate while condemning violent acts.

During the call, the former statesman expressed deep sympathy toward the Ibhinca leader following a recent arson attack that left Mchunu’s rural homestead destroyed. The fire was allegedly linked to retaliatory violence stemming from Mchunu's high-profile marches against undocumented foreign nationals. In a gesture of personal solidarity, Zuma promised to physically visit the ruined property to check on the welfare of the Mchunu family.

Jacob Zuma’s sympathy mistaken for support

While aligning with the sentiment that national authority must be respected, Msholozi urged restraint. He stated that while it is unlawful for foreign nationals to reside within the republic without official documentation, citizens must refrain from using violent methods to address immigration issues. He also commended Mchunu's delegation for travelling to the Eastern Cape to protest the controversial coronation of a Nigerian king on South African soil, validating the cultural concerns raised by traditionalists.

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Watch the X video below:

Mzansi clashes over the video call

The post divided online observers into opposing camps, with the comment section transforming into a battleground over immigration politics and political manoeuvring. Viewers were disturbed by the former president’s casual conversation about the illegal immigrants with a man whom many were accusing of starting the national uproar. They argued that the sympathetic reach-out hinted at a deeper, covert political alignment with radical anti-immigration movements. Others defended Msholozi, arguing that critics were misinterpreting a brief, out-of-context video clip, while reminding locals that many people had an issue with the Nigerian king’s coronation.

Viewers were shocked to see a casual video of Jacob Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu talking about illegal immigrants. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @jolikaqakeza said:

"Let's stop misleading people. Ngizwe was on the phone with Bonginkosi Khanyile. Ngizwe is a witness in Khanyile's court case for the 2021 riots. Zuma then asked to speak to Ngizwe on Khanyile's phone since Ngizwe's home had just been burned down."

User @GoraSekuru44451 commented:

"This is sensitive, more than those with shallow minds can chew."

User @Uncle_Tau added:

"Jacinta is married to a Zuma. It's a family affair, this thing."

User @jolikaqakeza shared:

"What wrong did Zuma do here? Ngizwe is the one waffling in the background, and out of respect, given the circumstances around the burning down of his house, Zuma lets him continue talking. They then talk about the installation of the Igbo king in East London, which we all agree was wrong."

User @Thabisonkosi_sa commented:

"Zuma is not a principled leader."

User @dithapedi said:

"That's really disappointing."

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Source: Briefly News