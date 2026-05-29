A South African woman has gone viral after questioning why hundreds of homes are reportedly being sold in Orania, the Afrikaner-only town

The viral video reignited debates around Orania’s controversial policies, cultural exclusivity and its place in democratic South Africa.

Social media users remain divided, with some suspecting deeper issues inside Orania, while others insist the property sales are normal

Questions are being raised online after a South African woman claimed that more than 300 homes are currently up for sale in Orania, the controversial Northern Cape town known for its Afrikaner-only community model. The woman, known online as Lindi for Change, posted a video on 28 May 2026 in which she questioned why so many properties allegedly appeared to be listed for sale within the town.

The picture showcased Orania and its citizens. Image: Orania

Source: Facebook

She described the situation as very strange while discussing Orania’s long-standing political and cultural positioning in South Africa. Orania was established in 1991 as a self-declared Afrikaner cultural community aimed at preserving Afrikaner language, traditions and identity. The town has remained highly controversial over the years because only Afrikaners are permitted to become permanent residents.

The community has repeatedly defended its policies by arguing that it is protecting cultural heritage and promoting self-reliance. Orania’s leadership has often stated that the town’s model is based on cultural preservation rather than racial discrimination.

Town prioritises preserving Afrikaner cultural heritage

In one of user @lindiforchange's many videos, she referenced ongoing debates surrounding claims of discrimination against white Afrikaners in South Africa. She questioned why properties would allegedly be entering the market in large numbers if Orania was considered by some supporters to be a secure future for Afrikaner communities.

Social media users shared sharply divided opinions after the video went viral. Some users argued that the alleged number of houses for sale could suggest that residents are quietly losing confidence in the community or facing economic pressures. Others defended Orania and dismissed the criticism, saying property sales are common in growing towns and should not automatically be interpreted as an exodus.

The picture on the left showed a house in Orania for about R3 million. Image: @lindiforchange

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi questions why properties are sold in Rands

Damion Draxler wrote:

"Why is it that the land is sold in rands?"

Quanitabooleycpt wrote:

"I wonder what those applications ask."

Boooh wrote:

"I didn’t even know they were on Property 24!"

Jacquesdutoit349 wrote:

"Where is it? Looks like a clean place with beautiful nature."

Generaluser wrote:

"One sale = leveraged equal on all other properties. Basically, they can now borrow against their properties for those arbitrary inflated price evaluations."

Truthhurtz wrote:

"Where are they going?"

Insaba Cap wrote:

"How are they selling land? Is it an estate, because it's a trust. Let me check."

Gabriel Motsoeneng wrote:

"After seeing this, I quickly used AI to help research, but even AI doesn't have any idea what's wrong there."

Malindi wrote:

"They are not even expensive."

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Source: Briefly News