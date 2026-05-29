Benni McCarthy has openly declared his desire to return to Blackburn Rovers if the club comes calling

The Bafana Bafana legend believes fresh coaching talent can sometimes deliver unexpected success

His emotional comments have reignited discussion about his future in club football

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Benni McCarthy says he would return to Blackburn Rovers in a heartbeat as the Bafana Bafana legend opens up about the club's vacant head coach position. Image: bennimccarthy17

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has revealed that he would return to Blackburn Rovers “in a heartbeat” if he was offered the opportunity to become the club’s head coach.

The former South African striker made the comments after Blackburn began searching for a new permanent manager following Michael O’Neill’s decision not to take the role full-time after the 2025/26 Championship season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire on 28 May 2026, McCarthy made no secret of his affection for the club where he scored 52 goals in 140 appearances between 2006 and 2010.

“I love Blackburn Rovers and I would put my life down that I would want that club to succeed so bad, to get them in the Premier League,” McCarthy said.

He added:

“The decision-makers are always there to make those hard decisions but if one day that call comes, I would be there in a heartbeat.”

Blackburn coaching vacancy sparks speculation

McCarthy is currently in charge of the Kenyan national team, a position he has held since March 2025.

However, his comments have fuelled speculation about whether Blackburn could consider the former Manchester United first-team striker coach for the vacancy at Ewood Park.

The 48-year-old acknowledged that he lacks the managerial experience of some candidates but argued that clubs sometimes benefit from taking calculated risks on younger coaches.

“I understand I'm a young manager, very fresh, new in this game,” he said.

“But sometimes going for the tried and tested doesn't always work.”

McCarthy pointed to coaches who were given opportunities early in their managerial careers and exceeded expectations after receiving backing from club executives.

Why Blackburn still feels like home for McCarthy

While reflecting on his football journey, McCarthy said several clubs hold special memories for him, including Porto and Ajax Amsterdam.

Yet he described Blackburn as the place where he truly felt at home.

“Blackburn Rovers is where I was at home. That is where my family is and there's nothing greater than that,” he said.

McCarthy added that there was nothing he would not do to help Blackburn Rovers succeed again.

More than a decade after leaving Blackburn Rovers, McCarthy's love for the club remains as strong as ever. He may not be among the leading candidates for the job, but he has made it clear he would jump at the chance to return if the club came knocking.

Benni McCarthy also revealed that he would like to coach Bafana Bafana one day. Image: bennimccarthy17/X, BafanaBafana/X

Source: Twitter

Benni McCarthy's Bafana Bafana coaching stance revealed

Briefly News previously reported that Benni McCarthy addressed growing speculation about whether he could one day become Bafana Bafana's head coach after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

While the South African football legend admitted he would find it difficult to turn down his country's national team, he also revealed that he still misses the day-to-day environment of club football. McCarthy said a return to club management remains his priority for now, despite acknowledging that coaching Bafana Bafana would be a special opportunity.

Source: Briefly News