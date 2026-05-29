Bradley Cross was unexpectedly caught in a politically charged moment during a Bafana Bafana media session ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A SAFA official stepped in to stop the discussion before the Kaizer Chiefs defender could respond to the controversial question

The newly selected Bafana star also opened up about blocking outside noise and staying focused on his dream of representing South Africa on the world stage

New Bafana Bafana star and Kaizer Chiefs defender Bradley Cross found himself drawn into the controversy surrounding United States President Donald Trump’s claims of a “white genocide” in South Africa.

Kaizer Chiefs star Bradley Cross was caught up in a question about Donald Trump. Image:@brxd.cross

Source: Instagram

Cross, who was recently named in South Africa’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was questioned about Trump’s remarks during a media session ahead of the tournament. The defender could make his senior international debut for Bafana Bafana on 11 June against Mexico.

The 25-year-old was placed in an awkward position when a journalist asked him about playing in the United States amid the diplomatic tensions between South Africa and the US. The reporter specifically wanted Cross’s opinion on Trump’s comments regarding “white genocide” claims in South Africa.

Before the Kaizer Chiefs defender could respond, a SAFA official intervened and urged journalists to keep the discussion focused on football matters.

“Let’s keep it football and not get into politics,” the official said.

Bradley Cross ignores social media criticism

Turning his attention back to football, Cross also addressed criticism on social media regarding his inclusion in the Bafana Bafana squad.

The defender is the only Kaizer Chiefs player selected for the World Cup squad after the likes of goalkeeper Brandon Petersen failed to make the final cut.

“Well, look, I don’t really focus too much on social media,” Cross explained.

“I’d rather stick to myself and what I can control. Like I said before, I just work hard, put my head down and look ahead.”

Kaizer Chiefs star Bradley Cross was named in the Bafana Bafana squad for the World Cup. Image:@brxd.cross

Source: Twitter

Bradley Cross opens up about his journey

Cross’s path to the national team has not been straightforward after spending part of his development years in Europe.

The Kaizer Chiefs defender, who represented South Africa at a junior level from a young age, said moving abroad exposed him to intense competition that helped shape his mentality and character as a player.

Cross explained that returning to South Africa was a deliberate step towards achieving one major ambition, earning a place in the senior national team setup.

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The 25-year-old added that he remained committed to working hard, staying focused, and trusting the process throughout his journey.

He was speaking ahead of Bafana Bafana’s penultimate international friendly match against Nicaragua on Friday, 29 May 2026, before the squad jets out of the country over the weekend.

South Africa has been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Mexico, the Czech Republic, and Korea.

Hugo Broos defends ‘humiliated’ Bafana stars

Briefly News previously reported that under-fire Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has fired back at critics who lambasted the manner in which he announced the 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Broos was heavily criticised by fans and pundits, with some describing the process as “humiliating”. In contrast, others labelled it “disrespectful” that the six players who were ultimately excluded remained in the same room.

Source: Briefly News