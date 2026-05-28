Hugo Broos finally addressed the decision that left many Kaizer Chiefs fans frustrated ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Brandon Petersen’s absence from Bafana’s final squad sparked fierce debate across social media and among football supporters

The Bafana coach admitted the final squad decision was only completed hours before the official announcement

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Hugo Broos has explained why Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was dropped from Bafana Bafana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. Image: Franck Fife/Getty Images, bgpetersen1/Instagram

Source: UGC

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained why Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen was left out of South Africa’s final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The Belgian tactician said the decision was not based on Petersen’s ability, but rather on a lack of time to fully understand the goalkeeper’s personality and how he would fit into the national team environment.

According to iDiski Times, Broos said on Thursday, 28 May:

“We only had two days of the camp, and we had top goalkeepers in camp.

“But I don’t know Brandon as a person, and I couldn’t decide on him on those two days. That’s why he was dropped.

“It was purely a matter of integration to the team. I don’t know how he’ll react when he doesn’t start.”

Broos announced his final 26-man squad in Pretoria on Wednesday, 27 May, ahead of Bafana’s departure for Mexico. Petersen was among six players cut from the preliminary squad despite enjoying one of the strongest seasons of his career with Amakhosi.

Brandon Petersen’s omission sparks debate

Petersen’s exclusion sparked heated debate among supporters on X, with many fans questioning why Ricardo Goss was preferred ahead of the Kaizer Chiefs captain.

The 31-year-old keeper recorded 15 clean sheets in 24 Betway Premiership matches during the 2025/26 season and had been widely tipped to make the final squad.

Former Bafana goalkeeper John Tlale had even predicted Petersen would be selected.

Speaking to KickOff before the squad announcement, Tlale said:

“Brandon Petersen from Kaizer Chiefs is definitely part of the World Cup team.

“Broos has been closely watching his performances. Like a true leader, he has kept the Chiefs team in games, performing under great pressure.”

Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen dropped from the Bafana Bafana World Cup squad. Image: bgpetersen/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Petersen’s World Cup snub

Several supporters accused Broos of overlooking Chiefs players, with Bradley Cross the only Amakhosi player included in the squad.

X user @visse_ss wrote:

“We are told Ricardo Goss is better than Brandon Peterson. They left me with no choice now to hate-watch my National Team in the World Cup!”

Another supporter, @lesiba_mm, posted:

“I will never take Ricardo Goss over Brandon Peterson. Peterson has improved a lot.”

Despite the disappointment, Petersen appeared supportive of his teammates. The goalkeeper congratulated Cross on Instagram after the defender received his first senior national team call-up.

Bafana Bafana prepare for FIFA World Cup

South Africa will face Nicaragua in a send-off match at Orlando Stadium before travelling to Mexico for a final warm-up fixture against Jamaica.

Bafana open their FIFA World Cup campaign against co-hosts Mexico on 11 June 2026. The squad includes Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine and Ricardo Goss as the three selected goalkeepers.

Broos also admitted he felt relieved after finalising the squad selection process, saying the coaching staff only completed the final decisions late on Tuesday afternoon.

The debate around Petersen’s omission is likely to continue as South Africa prepares for its first FIFA World Cup appearance since hosting the 2010 edition.

Bafana injury concerns add to World Cup squad drama

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana’s medical team faced a race against time before Hugo Broos finalised his FIFA World Cup squad on Wednesday, 27 May.

Team doctor Dr Thulani Ngwenya later revealed that Mamelodi Sundowns defender Thapelo Morena missed out after a late injury setback, while teammate Aubrey Modiba recovered in time to secure his place in the final squad. The medical staff reportedly worked around the clock as South Africa prepared for the tournament in North America.

Source: Briefly News