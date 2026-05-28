MPUMALANGA – Joe Sibanyoni, Oupa Sindane, Mvimbi Masilela, and Philemon Msiza have been granted bail.

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Joe Sibanyoni and his co-accused were granted R70,000 bail by the Delmas Magistrate's Court. Image: @BafanaSurprise

Source: Twitter

The four men appeared before the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on 28 May 2026 for the continuation of their extortion and money laundering trial.

They originally appeared before the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court on 18 May 2026, but the matter was struck off the roll after the State prosecutor failed to appear.

Chief Magistrate Tuletu Tonjeni not only struck the matter off the roll but also found the prosecutor, Advocate Mkhuseli Ntaba, in contempt of court and issued a warrant of arrest for him.

Sibanyoni and co-accused granted bail

After a brief appearance, in which the State indicated that it would not oppose them being released, the men were granted R70,000 bail each. They will also have to report to a police station every second week. The specific police station was not named, as defence lawyer, Advocate Shaun Abrahams, claimed that his client’s lives were in danger and so they could not divulge which station they would report to. Advocate Abrahams is the lawyer for Sibanyoni and Sindane.

The men were also ordered not to interfere with any witnesses and not to commit any other offences while out on bail.

They will return to court on 1 September 2026 for the continuation of the case.

Sibanyoni wants to preach the word of God

On 28 May 2026, the four men handed themselves over to police after police issued J50 arrest warrants for them. They then made their way to court for their formal bail application.

Speaking to the media before the case, Sibanyoni said that he was there to preach the word of God. He made a similar statement during his last appearance in Kwaggafontein as well.

Source: Briefly News