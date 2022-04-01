Who is Miles Raney? Age, family, job, music career, profiles, net worth

If you love adventure shows, you may be a fan of Discovery Channel. It airs such shows, including the famous show Homestead Rescue. One of the stars of this show is Miles Raney. Get to know more about him in this read!

Miles Raney is the son of TV personality Marty Raney. Although he appears on his father's show Homestead Rescue on rare occasions, he has followed in his father's footsteps in numerous ways. Here is everything you should know about this celebrity kid.

Miles Raney's biography

Miles has gained popularity from his family ties. Miles Raney's family is that of the infamous TV star Marty Raney. Marty is best known for his adventure show Homestead Rescue, which airs on Discovery Channel. Here is everything you should know about him.

What is Miles Raney's age?

He is very low-key and has never disclosed his exact birth date. However, most of Miles Raney's profiles suggest he is 43 or 44 years old in 2022.

Who are Miles Raney's parents?

His mother is Mollee Roestel, and his father is Marty Raney, a renowned TV personality best known as a star of the Discovery Channel show Homestead Rescue. They currently reside in Haines, an isolated place in Alaska.

Who is the oldest Raney child?

It is Miles.

Who are Miles Raney's siblings?

He has three siblings; two sisters, Misty Raney and Melanee Raney, and one brother Matt Raney.

How tall is Miles Raney?

He is 6 feet 3 inches (1.83 meters) tall and weighs about 87 kg or 191 pounds.

Body statistics

Miles is pretty fit given that he is also adventurous like his mountain climbing dad. He has an athletic body, black-gold-hued dread hair, and black eyes that make him handsome.

What does miles Raney do for a living?

He is a mountain climber, songwriter, and musician like his famous father. Miles Raney's music career is believed to be highly inspired by that of his father.

So what songs has Marty Raney written? He has written a few songs, including Adam & Steve, Alaska Tattooed Lady, I Really Caribou You, You Never Wrote, Strummit from the Summit, Fireweed, and Ranger Stu.

Miles Raney's job also entails cycling. He has completed a 200,000 km solo trailblazing cycling ride worldwide and has risen to new heights as an adventurer. Additionally, he became a member of the 2014 Alaska Mountain Wilderness Ski Classic.

How much money do the Raneys make?

There are no official reports to signify the Raneys' total net worth. The same goes for Miles Raney's net worth. However, most sources estimate Marty Raney's net worth to be over $1 million.

Where is Miles Raney now?

It is hard to tell of Miles Raney's whereabouts because he cannot be located publicly. However, he is known to be a traveler who enjoys visiting different countries worldwide.

So, it is speculated that the musician could be enjoying his time in a different country and keeping his whereabouts hidden. Furthermore, it is also speculated that he could be enjoying some time away from the public eye. This comes from the fact that he rarely appears on his father's show.

Miles Raney is the oldest son of the famous television personality, Marty Raney. He is famous for his appearance in the family show Homestead Rescue. However, despite his celebrity status, he has lived a quiet life away from the public eye.

