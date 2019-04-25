Top 15 richest people in South Africa and their net worth in 2022

What would you splurge on if you were the wealthiest person in your country? South Africa has one of the strongest economies on the continent and is home to some of the most affluent people globally. The richest people in South Africa have invested monies in multiple sectors.

A collage of some of the wealthiest people in South Africa. Photo: @Filip Singer, @Waldo Swiegers, @Business Day, @Halden Krog, @Louise Gubb/Corbis, @Patrick T. Fallon (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The richest people in South Africa live in luxurious homes and drive sleek automobiles. Many people do not realise that they work extremely hard in their businesses and make well-calculated financial decisions. If you make smart investments today, you can also become one of the most affluent people in the country.

Richest people in South Africa in 2022

Who are the richest people in South Africa? Check out the list below to discover who they are and how much they are worth in 2022.

15. Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira - $420 million

Banking magnate GT Ferreira, Chairman of RMB Holdings Limited. Photo: @Business Day/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Age: 73

73 Residence: Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch Origin of wealth/ Industry: Banking and insurance

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira is the co-founder of one of the largest financial services groups in South Africa, and his net worth is $420 million.

Most of his riches come from his shares in RMI Holdings for insurance and RMB Holdings that deals with banking, where he is the non-executive chairman. The two companies are subsidiaries of FirstRand Group, which he co-founded with his brothers.

14. Cyril Ramaphosa - $450 million

President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a press conference after the G20 Compact with Africa conference at the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: @Filip Singer

Source: Getty Images

Age: 69

69 Residence: South Africa

South Africa Origin of wealth/ Industry: Mining, financial services, and food industry (stakes in Coca-Cola and McDonald's South African subsidiaries)

Cyril Ramaphosa, the reigning president of South Africa, is one of the richest people in South Africa. He has a net worth of $450 million.

The president became rich before securing his current political seat. He was the chairman of Shanduka Group, a position he stepped down from when he was appointed vice president in 2014. In May 2015, he sold his 30% stake in Shanduka Group.

13. Adrian Gore - $480 million

Adrian Gore, chief executive officer of Discovery Ltd., following an interview at the company's headquarters in the Sandton district of Johannesburg. Photo: @Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Age: 57

57 Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of riches/ Industry: Financial services

Adrian Gore founded Discovery Holdings, one of South Africa's leading medical insurers. His company is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and he is worth about $480 million.

Besides South Africa, it has operations in America and the United Kingdom. He has an 8% stake in the business and is the chief executive officer.

12. Raymond Ackerman - $500 million

Age: 91

91 Residence: Cape Town

Cape Town Origin of wealth/ Industry: Retailing

Raymond Ackerman is a respected retailer with a net worth of $500 million. He founded Pick N Pay Group, a supermarket chain with at least 870 stores in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Australia. Due to age, he no holds executive responsibilities at the business, but his family owns 48% of the establishment.

11. Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar - $610 million

Laurie Dippenaar, the former CEO of FirstRand, stands in the garden outside his house in Bryanstown outside Johannesburg. Photo: @Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Age: 73

73 Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of riches/ Industry: Baking and insurance

Lauritz (Laurie) Dippenaar has a net worth of $610 million. He co-founded Rand Consolidated Investing with GT Ferreira and Paul Harris. He serves as a non-executive chairman at the company that deals with banking and insurance.

10. Jannie Mouton - $1 billion

Chairman of the PSG Group Jannie Mouton in Cape Town. Photo: @Michael Hammond/Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Age: 76

76 Residence: Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch Origin of wealth/ Industry: Finance

Jannie Mouton, alias Buddha Buffett, has an estimated net worth of $1 billion. He is the founder and chair of PSG Group, a company that deals with investments in banking, financial services, private equity, and education agriculture industries.

9. Ivan and Lynette Saltzman - $1 billion

Ivan and Lynette Saltzman posing for a picture together. Photo: @Ivan Saltzman

Source: Facebook

Age: 71 (Ivan)

71 (Ivan) Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of riches/ Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Ivan and Lynette Saltzman are the founders of Dis-Chem, a leading pharmacy in the country. Dis-Chem sells beauty products, health foods, sports supplements, and medications.

The couple started the business with $1,000. They registered a $1.46 billion turnover in 2017, making them billionaires. The couple is worth over $1 billion.

8. Allan Gray - $1.5 billion

Allan WB Gray at the announcement of Allan Gray Investments donation of R1 milliard to the South African government in Cape Town. Photo: @Die Burger Paparazzi/Andrew Brown

Source: Getty Images

Age: 81 (1938–2019)

81 (1938–2019) Residence: South Africa

South Africa Origin of wealth/ Industry: Asset management

Allan Gray was a South African businessman who had a net worth of $1.5 billion at death. He founded Allan Gray Limited, which offers investment management and financial services. AGL is one of the largest privately-owned asset managers.

7. Stephen Saad - $1.9 billion

Stephen Saad, chief executive officer of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd, gestures as he speaks during an interview at the company offices in Durban. Photo: @Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Age: 57

57 Residence: Durban

Durban Origin of riches/ Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Stephen Saad is one of the top 10 richest people in South Africa with a net worth of $1.9 billion. He is the co-founder of Aspen Pharmacare.

The firm is a leading drug manufacturer in the country and is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

6. Michiel Le Roux - $1.9 billion

Age: 72

72 Residence: Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch Origin of wealth/ Industry: Banking

Michiel Le Roux has a net worth of $1.9 billion. He is the founder of Capitec Bank, which targets the emerging middle class in the country. He owns an 11% stake in the business and is the chairperson and one of the board members.

5. Koos Bekker - $2.3 billion

Koos Bekker, billionaire and chairman of Naspers Ltd., speaks during an interview at his office in Cape Town. Photo: @Halden Krog/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Age: 69

69 Residence: Cape Town

Cape Town Origin of riches/ Industry: Media and investments

Koos Bekker is a media expert with a net worth of $2.3 billion. He transformed Naspers, a South African newspaper publisher, into an e-commerce investor and cable TV powerhouse. He was the CEO of Naspers until March 2014. The following year, he went back to the company as the chairman.

4. Patrice Motsepe - $3.3 billion

Patrice Motsepe, founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals Ltd., listens during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. Photo: @Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Age: 60

60 Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of wealth/ Industry: Mining

Who is the richest black person in South Africa? Patrice Motsepe is the wealthiest black person in the country with a net worth of $3.3 billion. His wealth is derived from the mining industry.

He founded African Rainbow Minerals, a diversified mining and minerals company operating in South Africa and Malaysia. He also owns African Rainbow Capital, a private equity company that invests in Africa.

3. Christoffel Wiese - $5.4 billion

Christo Wiese poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview at the Pepkor Holdings Pty Ltd. offices in Cape Town. Photo: @Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Age: 80

80 Residence: Cape Town

Cape Town Origin of riches/ Industry: Fashion and clothing, Winery, and Stock trading

Who are the top 10 richest people in South Africa? Christoffel Wiese ranks third on the list with a net worth of $5.4 billion. He serves as the chair of Pepkor, a company that retails discount clothes, textiles, and shoes.

He has also invested heavily in seven companies listed on the stock exchange. Additionally, he owns Lanzerac Manor & Winery and wine producer Lourensford Estate.

2. Nicky Oppenheimer - $8.7 billion

Nicky Oppenheimer, chairman of De Beers, in his office at the headquarters. Photo: @Louise Gubb/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Age: 76

76 Residence: Johannesburg

Johannesburg Origin of wealth/ Industry: Diamond trade

Nicky Oppenheimer ranks second on the list of the 10 richest people in South Africa in 2022. He has a net worth of $8.7 billion which he has amassed from trading diamonds.

He inherited the business and is the third generation family member to run DeBeers. Besides, he runs Fireblade Aviation in Johannesburg. Fireblade offers chartered flights.

1. Johann Rupert - $9.11 billion

Johann Rupert at his main office, Groot Paardevlei in Somerset West. Photo: @Louise Gubb/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Age: 71

71 Residence: Cape Town

Cape Town Origin of wealth/ Industry: Trading luxury products

Who is the richest person in South Africa? Johann Rupert is the richest man in South Africa with a net worth of $9.11 billion.

He is the chairman of Compagnie Financiere Richemont, a Swiss luxury goods company. The firm is known for the brands Montblanc and Cartier.

Who is the richest man in the world?

The richest man in the world in 2022 is Elon Musk with a net worth of $245.1 billion.

Who are the richest people in Africa?

The wealthiest people on the continent are Aliko Dangote, Johann Rupert, Nicky Oppenheimer, Nassef Sawiris, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Mike Adenuga, Issad Rebrab, Naguib Sawiris, Patrice Motsepe, and Koos Bekker.

Who are the richest women in South Africa?

The wealthiest ladies in the country are Wendy Appelbaum, Pam Golding, Elisabeth Bradley, Mamphela Ramphele, Irene Charnley, Bridgette Radebe, Wendy Ackerman, and Sharon Wapnick.

The richest people in South Africa have mind-blowing net worths. They are all hardworking people who have invested time, money, and effort in their businesses.

Source: Briefly News