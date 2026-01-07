An 18-year-old boy has been missing for nearly three weeks while snorkelling in Mozambique

Ongoing search efforts involve aerial, sea, and surface operations with community support

The family raised over R221,000 for continued search efforts as they remain hopeful that the teenager will return safely

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

KRUGERSDORP, GAUTENG - Rikus Kylander, an 18-year-old former matric pupil at Noordheuwel High, had been missing for nearly three weeks after disappearing while snorkelling with friends at Ponta Da Oura in Mozambique a week before Christmas.

Missing for nearly three weeks

His parents immediately drove from Krugersdorp, Gauteng, to join the search for their son, travelling roughly 700km to the tropical coastline. They remained in Mozambique since then, accompanied by Rikus’ sister, Clarise, and were actively involved in ongoing search operations. Rikus went missing while swimming with a group of about 12 friends, who had travelled to Mozambique to celebrate the end of matric. The friends had returned to South Africa without him.

According to IOL, Renegades Search & Rescue spokesperson Dawn Gounden said that aerial, sea, and surface searches were continuing, covering areas including Ponta Da Oura, Sodwana Bay, and Kosi Bay. She explained that aerial searches had been conducted from Black Rock to the South African border by pilot Pierre Conradie, with additional flights from Ponto do Ouro to Santa Maria and inland areas using a privately rented aircraft.

Sea-based search operations remained active, with divers monitoring conditions despite challenging weather and rough waters. She added that members of the Turtle Patrol were assisting daily to increase visibility and awareness along the Kosi Bay coastline.

Committed to locating Rikus

Gounden stated that the family remained fully committed to locating Rikus. She said that Clarise had told IOL that their parents had been praying continuously for their son’s safety and for guidance on his whereabouts. Clarise had said that they were praying that Rikus was safe, that he could hear the Lord’s voice, that his eyes would open, and that he would look for them, and that they were also praying that the Lord would guide them to where he was so they could find him safe and unharmed.

Clarise had recently posted a video tribute on social media featuring a photo of her brother set to the Hillsong song Oceans, which had been shared more than 500 times. She said that more than R221,000 had been raised through a BackaBuddy page to support the ongoing search efforts. She added that the family was facing significant expenses while coordinating additional support and that the page had appealed for public contributions to assist with the rescue operations.

The beach at Ponta Da Oura was described as being known for its natural beauty but also for hazardous conditions, with broad stretches of pale sand meeting cold, steel-grey waters, where strong swells and unpredictable rip currents made swimming dangerous even on calm days.

