Skateboarder Jason Vanporppal is welcomed in a Karoo town during his fundraising journey

A South African community comes together in support of a purpose-driven initiative

Positive interactions with local authorities highlight community engagement along the route

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Jason received a warm welcome in Richmond. Image: @Richmond - Karoo - Tourist INFO

Source: Facebook

A small town rallied to welcome American skateboarder Jason Vanporppal, who has just travelled from Kampala to the Karoo on a skateboard. SA is behind the Americans' initiative to raise funds for a skate park in Kampala, Uganda.

The 17 May Facebook post from Richmond – Karoo – Tourist INFO showed how Richmond residents came together with food, accommodation, transport support, and community warmth as Jason and his companion Jerome arrived in town during their long-distance journey across Africa. More than 11 sponsors have pulled through to assist the skater in Richmond.

"A sincere thank you to everyone who came out to welcome him with such warmth, enthusiasm, smiles, and Karoo hospitality. Your support made this arrival unforgettable!"

The 26-year-old skateboarder's arrival in Richmond was marked by love, and the post described the moment as a well-earned rest for the skater after covering long stretches of road on their way to Cape Town.

People came out in numbers to show support. Image: @Richmond - Karoo - Tourist INFO

Source: Facebook

Jason's journey thus far

Jason Vanporppal's initiative aims to raise funds for a skateboarding park for children in Kampala. His journey began in Kampala, Uganda, and he's been going strong for 99 days with some rest stops in between.

He is expected to continue his route toward Cape Town, with supporters following his progress online and across communities along the way, as his fundraising mission continues to gain momentum. He is expecting to arrive in Cape Town's City Bowl skatepark on 25 of May.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans praise Karoo's hospitality

The Richmond community received strong praise for its hospitality, with users highlighting how residents, businesses, and volunteers came together to support the travelling skaters. Many commenters praised the initiative on Richmond - Karoo - Tourist INFO's page.

Joshua M Maseng said:

“Hope Trump takes note that the South African people are very kind, no matter the colour.”

Love Road Travel commented:

“What an inspiring journey and an incredible example of determination, courage, and purpose… a big salute to the Richmond community.”

Juleen van Papendorp praised:

“You're super and strong. May Our Lord protect you on your journey.”

Leah Steineveldt gave thanks:

“Thanks, Richmond community, for making Jason's journey warm with love and kindness.”

Maritha Bakkes mentioned:

“Hospitable South Africans truly shine in moments like these!”

Marie Spruyt said:

“Go for it, Jason!!!”

Desire Van Der Berg added:

“You are loved in South Africa.”

More Briefly News Stories on skaters and cyclists

A US skateboarder travelling from Uganda to Cape Town was stopped by traffic officers during his journey, but South Africans praised the interaction after he calmly continued his trip without any bribe or conflict.

South African police were widely praised after a friendly, light-hearted roadside interaction with American skateboarders travelling across the country, highlighting positive community-police engagement.

A viral TikTok video shows South African police stopping and breathalysing a cyclist as part of a road safety enforcement operation, highlighting that cyclists can be tested and arrested if found to be riding under the influence of alcohol.

Source: Briefly News