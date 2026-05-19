A Sekhukhune doctor is trading his scrubs for an apron every weekend, selling kotas to raise money for patients who cannot afford surgery. Dr Ephraim Kgoete has been doing this since 2018. He has turned street food into a lifeline for the most vulnerable people in his community. He has already given one man back his face and his dignity.

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Pictures of Dr ES Kgoete in his work uniform, and in an apron as well as the kota he makes. Images: Dr ES Kgoete Inc

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Scrolla Africa, Thomas Mogale spent more than two decades hiding from the world. The 54-year-old from Kgapane carried cysts on his face for years, unable to afford the surgery to remove them. People mocked him in the street. He waited on a list that never moved. Then Kgoete heard his story and removed the cysts for free.

Doctor ya batho [The people’s doctor]

That moment is exactly what pushed Kgoete back to the street corner every weekend. He sells kotas at local events and busy street spots, and now employs three part-time helpers who work alongside him. Every rand goes toward patients who have nowhere else to turn.

But the kota stand is just one part of what he does. Kgoete also organises annual fundraising walks, runs free surgical drives, and takes health campaigns into schools. He wants his community to know him as Doctor ya batho; the people’s doctor.

He says the distance between healthcare and the people who need it most is too wide, and he refuses to stand on the comfortable side of that gap.

See the Facebook post:

Source: Briefly News