A Zulu man living in the USA left Mzansi in disbelief after showing just how easy it is to furnish an entire apartment for free. Tragos'Osharp🇿🇦, known on TikTok as @faffytragos, posted a video on 18 May 2026 that had South Africans stopping mid-scroll.

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Screenshots sourced from the clip showing the items. Images: Tragos'Osharp

Source: TikTok

The content creator filmed his neighbourhood streets, where residents had placed mattresses, fridges, cupboards, and appliances outside their homes for anyone to take.

Free for the taking

The items were simply left out on the pavements and front yards across his American neighbourhood. Most were still in excellent condition or needed only minor repairs to be fully usable again. The likely reason is that homeowners upgraded their belongings and had no space for the old ones. Rather than going to waste, the items were left out for whoever needed them most.

What got Mzansi talking was not just the sheer amount of stuff available but the quality of what was out there. This was not broken junk left on the kerb. These were functional household items that many South Africans could only dream of replacing so casually. The contrast between how Americans discard things and how South Africans hold onto them was hard to miss.

South Africans flooded the comments, and some who already live in the States admitted they had helped themselves to a few pieces along the way. Back home, the reaction was a mix of envy, amazement, and a whole lot of jokes about booking flights.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News