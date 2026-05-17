A video on TikTok of a recent looting incident, reportedly in the Free State area, which involved a Cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle

Residents spotted a vulnerable cash-in-transit vehicle and jumped on the opportunity to get some free money

South Africans observed the level of desperation among people who resorted to looting, pointing the finger at the government

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South Africans looted money from a CIT vehicle in a video. Image: Julien Behal

Source: Getty Images

A CIT vehicle became a hotspot for people who were looking to get free money. Despite the general understanding that looting is a crime, Free State residents could not resist after the opportunity presented itself. The clip posted on 16 May 2026 highlighted the effects of rampant unemployment, sparked earnest discussions about poverty, and its impact.

In a video posted by @newsnexussa chaos unfolded between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo. People were swarming around a cash-in-transit vehicle that was destroyed. Residents were doing their best to scoop up cash that was strewn all over the road. Others were inside the vehicle to get more money, leading to some clashes between people in the crowd. Some of the looters were ululating, expressing joy over the chance to steal the money. People captured looting in videos on social media may be held liable for theft. Watch the video below:

What caused looting in South Africa?

South Africa's most infamous looter stole Woolworths groceries during the Durban unrest in 2021. The Woolworths looter's case ended with the man being placed on house arrest. He endured a lengthy court trial and faced significant public scrutiny. The African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (ACCORD) reported that the Durban unrest and looting were caused by a combination of political and economic factor. The recent looters of the CIT vehicle sparked a debate on whether the government was to be blamed for citizens' tendency to loot. Read people's comments below:

Looting is recognised as theft in South African law. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Eden Burg wrote:

"People no longer care about lives, but money😞 Money is replaceable, but lives are not."

TangoOne said:

"What you get when the government does not care about people."

Doodlebugz 🌟 took a controversial stance:

"Desperation, who can blame them? Blame the government."

Chris Mukoki argued against blaming the government:

"And we expect to get investments to create jobs? Sadly, poverty will continue to ravage this nation with lame duck leadership."

gunit50cc commented:

"Things are becoming bad, we never used to do this in South Africa."

Mamma D was outraged:

"It is just so sad and shameful on so many levels."

Mahloadibona Emgaqweni said:

"This is a true reflection of what is really happening. People are suffering, desperate and unemployed and anything goes."

AgentResetLoading🔄 wrote:

"Being happy and celebrating, tomorrow everything goes to normal, people get excited over things like this, this is a disgrace."

Other Briefly News stories about looting

A video on TikTok showed people the moment a crowd seized the chance to loot a truck full of meat in a worrisome frenzy.

People were delighted after a beer truck was saved from looters because a swarm of bees were defending it in a TikTok video.

A clip of residents looting a beer truck went viral among South Africans, and many were not impressed by the disaster.

Fourways motorists went out of their way to loot fabric softener after coming across a car accident scene in a video on the N1.

Source: Briefly News