A man posted a video of the impressive aircrafts he spotted at the National Maze Producers Organisation's (NAMPO) annual agricultural show

NAMPO takes place in Bothaville, and the most recent was between 12 and 15 May, where a TikTok userspotted signifiers of wealth

The video of the NAMPO lot filled with helicopters led South Africans to compare their value to the more popular club culture

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A TikTok video of helicopters at NAMPO impressed South Africans. Image: @kumbiraim / TikTok / NAMPO / Facebook

Source: TikTok

A look at NAMPO 2026 sparked speculations about the level of wealth among professionals in agriculture. The video recorded by a man who was passing by the NAMPO venue in the Free State ended up sparking a conversation about what true wealth looks like. South Africans shared their stance on the lavish display. The clip of NAMPO posted on 14 May 2026 was also a testament to NAMPO'S harvest day on South Africa's agricultural scene.

A man on TikTok by @kumbiraim was impressed after he saw a field full of helicopters that were on the ground at NAMPO. He remarked that he could not believe that some people arrived in helicopters worth multiple millions, calling them real ballers. One of the helicopters spotted in the video was an Airbus Helicopters H130 model, typically used for sightseeing or charter services. The helicopter, which caught many people's attention, is estimated to be worth R55 million brand new or R70 000 per hour if chartered. The aircraft may have been chartered for dignitaries, agricultural ministers and other notable attendees at the largest agricultural trade exhibition of 60 years. Watch the video of the lot full of helicopters below:

South Africa compares farmers to ballers

Many people were impressed by the number of helicopters at NAMPO. Viewers felt that the helicopter owners were better off than people who spend an exorbitant amount of money on nightlife. Read people's comments below:

NAMPO is a platform where innovators present technology in agriculture. Image: @kumbiraim

Source: Facebook

Thokozani A Msibi Spiderman🕷️said:

"Others are buying a R150 000 bottle of champagne at Konka."

Pokéhunter Clint argued:

"Dude, most helicopters are cheaper than Merc C-classes fully kitted out 🙄"

marktvsp wrote:

"It's not just farmers that go to Nampo, Lots of organisations are there to promote products to farmers."

refilwemaemela3 said

"They are actually hiring private charters to fly there. I know."

Jaco joked about rising fuel prices:

"Currently cheaper than driving with a Land Cruiser."

Magda de Lange imagined hardworking people owned the helicopters:

"Hard work. Early mornings before the sun rises, winter, summer, rain, hail and snow."

shanneth111 added:

"It’s not all farmers, a lot of contractors with yellow machines are there too. Comes from working 12-18 hours a day and taking a gamble if the weather is going to make or break you, each year. Also, praying to the Lord and asking him to help you every day, having faith in Him."

Other Briefly News stories about expensive vehicles

South Africans were in stitches by the way the man reacted when a Bajaj was blocking their view of a luxurious car

Online users were moved by a TikTok video of the luxury vehicle that turned a kid into a celebrity during pick-up time at school.

People were thoroughly stunned by the vehicle that a local businessman bought for himself in celebration of his birthday.

Source: Briefly News