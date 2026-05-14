A young South African man captured South African's interest after posting a video of his uncommon motor disorder

The TikTok creator was determined to raise awareness about his condition, which was completely new to many locals

He posted a candid video about his medical condition in response to people admitting he was the first South African they've seen with the medical affliction

A South African educated people about his mental disorder. The man took to social media in an effort to educate others about his condition.

A South African man with tourettes discusse stigma in video. Image: @b.a.b.y.koala

Source: TikTok

The video the man posted on 10 May 2026 challenged people's ideas about disability. The man also touched on how he is affected by modern-day myths about mental health.

In a TikTok by @b.a.b.y.koal, a man confirmed that he was someone with Tourette's, a neurological disorder that causes uncontrollable tics, which may include swearing and other vocalisations. In past videos, the introduction through his home language is Sepedi. One of his latest videos was him expressing frustration after getting countless coming of people saying they never saw someone from South Africa with Tourette's. The man said it was expected because anyone suffering from his condition is assumed to be suffering from witchcraft, being summoned by ancestors and other supernatural explanations for the disorder. The stigma of a mental health problem being blamed on witchcraft or religion is a common occurrence in many South Africans communities. Purdue University reports that up to 0.5-1% of the global population and scientists are yet to determine the causes. Watch the video of the young man below:

South Africa discusses tourettes

Many people commented on the video after learning something new, that there was a person in South Africa with Tourette's. Online users reflected on how mental health problems are treated in the community.

South Africans rallied behind the man suffering from Tourette's syndrome. Image: @b.a.b.y.koala

Source: UGC

Sidi Bae said:

"For the first time ke bona a South African living with this syndrome..love, hugs and light handsome❤️"

modiegi remarked:

"I love you shem.... you're dealing with my depression 😅😂🤣"

Bohlale Chinzima17 related to the young man:

'Yoh I suffered from tics, but now I'm fine. I get episodes only when I'm extremely angry, and yes people say ancestors and its annoying."

Lelo🌈🌈👑 also felt connected to the man:

"I am autistic. I never wanted to hug a stranger. But I understand you so much."

Keo said:

"Just followed. People are still not understanding mental health issues, but we all learn every day. Sending love."

Mamsy M wrote:

"I have learnt about Tourette's syndrome from watching a show on TLC called Baylen Out Loud. I'm now well aware of what you are going through. Don't mind those who bully you."

Other Briefly News stories about odd sightings

Many people were in stitches after a woman was caught on camera trying to steal braai meat.

People were thoroughly amused by the sighting of a dog that responded to being greeted in Venda.

Online users could not help but joke about the clip of a man who was wearing an earring by DJ Zinhle.

Viewers were stunned by a video showing the moment the wind blew a whole roof of a large building.

Source: Briefly News