A South African woman’s love letter to the Kruger National Park moved hundreds online as the iconic reserve celebrated its centenary. Ansela Dominietto shared the emotional tribute with the Kruger Lowveld Tourism Facebook page on 29 May 2026, just days before the park’s official 100th birthday.

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White rhinos grazing in prairie. Image: Martin Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Dominietto’s post captured what so many South Africans feel about the beloved bushveld sanctuary. Her words painted vivid pictures of golden lowveld sunrises and fish eagles calling through morning storms. She described a place that holds memories the way the bush holds heat after sunset.

A century of memories

The tribute was deeply personal, touching on childhood holidays spent under African skies. She wrote about Christmases swapped for cicadas, dry smoke, summer rain and distant lion roars. For her family, Kruger was never just a destination, it became a tradition and a way of life.

Dominietto also revealed that the park witnessed one of the most meaningful moments of her life. Her fiancé proposed to her beside the river at Red Rocks, with the wild as their witness. The park, she said, has been present through grief, joy, beginnings and endings alike.

The post arrived at a bittersweet time for the reserve. The park officially turned 100 on 31 May 2026, with a centenary plaque unveiled at Skukuza Rest Camp. The occasion was shadowed by the recent murders of two tourists near Crooks Corner, which shook the country deeply.

Despite the heartbreak, South Africans flooded the comments with warmth and agreement. Many called it a priceless message that captured exactly what Kruger means to those who love it most.

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Source: Briefly News