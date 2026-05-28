Following the murders of an elderly couple at Kruger National Park, wildlife enthusiasts on social media rallied together, and one recently shared how future incidents could be prevented

Wildlife photographer, Martin Ras, was among the regulars at the national park who were mortified and unsure whether they would return to their favourite destination

Martin Ras took it upon himself to ease worries by sharing the steps people could take to remain safe when at the Kruger National Park

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A wildlife photographer's safety tips landed him in hot water. Image: MartinRasphotography/ Facebook

Source: UGC

Even with the Kruger National Park assuring the public that they have upgraded security, many remained up in arms. The gruesome murders sparked many discussions about the eroded trust most have regarding the South African game reserve. A professional who works in the wildlife industry maintained his optimism and shared a post encouraging others not to let crime ruin the entire park.

A wildlife photographer, Martin Ras, took to Facebook and told people that after the horror at the Kruger National Park, it is important to learn basic safety. Even though most visits to Kruger National Park are beautiful adventures and safe, vigilance is of utmost importance. The experienced wildlife explorer advised people to stay alert, specifically in remote or crime hotspot areas. Researching areas before going is a key part of knowing when to be most vigilant. Next, the photographer highlighted that people should avoid isolated stops and, if unavoidable, travel times should be limited to during safer hours. See the post below:

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SA divided over Kruger Park safety

Many felt that the post about staying safe in Kruger National Park was a controversial one. Most argued that the tips would do little to help visitors at the game reserve. Read the comments:

Crime in Kruger National Park sparked fear among regular visitors. Image: Austin J Best

Source: UGC

Mathilda Williams said:

"To those who know, South Africa is a known crime hotspot."

Marietjie Lamprecht wrote:

"This is extremely sad!! How many times did my husband and I not sit there and enjoy a coffee with sandwiches and just take in nature!! Stayed at Punda Maria!! And this will now be the last! May the souls of the couple rest in peace!."

Sunette Davel slammed the photographer's tips:

"Don't say that we should avoid isolated stops. That is what draw us to Kruger. You need to sharpen up your security. This is shocking as nobody deserves to be exposed to this. My condolences to the family. I find this post with travel 'hints' offensive."

Tracey Smith shared:

"Speaking as an overseas visitor, when you arrive at Kruger, you buy a map. The map clearly shows a route to Parfuri picnic site and to Crooks Corner. You have no idea if it is remote. It is well promoted as a great bird-watching area."

Fishing at Kruger Park's Crooks Corner sparks concern

Briefly News previously reported that a Limpopo man shared four photos on the Kruger Sightings Facebook page on 24 May 2026 that got people talking. Mundzandzheni Punda Satara posted images of people wading in shallow water and fishing with nets at Crooks Corner in the far north of the Kruger National Park.

Other photos showed people standing along the riverbank, some watching the water, others near their vehicles parked by a small wooden fence serving as a barrier. The photos were calm and almost ordinary, but the timing made them anything but.

The couple had entered the park on 17 May 2026 and were last seen at the Pafuri picnic site on 20 May before all contact with them stopped.

Source: Briefly News