Springbok star Ox Nché has partnered with Fidelity Services Group to launch a new generation of armoured cash-in-transit vehicles

The new fleet includes blast-resistant features, reinforced steel protection and advanced tracking systems

Fidelity says the rollout comes as South Africa continues battling organised CIT robberies despite a recent drop in attacks

Ox Nché has partnered with Fidelity Services Group to launch a new fleet of armoured cash-in-transit vehicles. Image: ox_nche

Source: Instagram

Springbok powerhouse Ox Nché has joined the fight against South Africa’s violent cash-in-transit gangs after partnering with Fidelity Services Group to launch a new fleet of heavily protected armoured vehicles.

The company unveiled the next-generation cash-in-transit trucks as organised robberies continue to threaten crews transporting money across South Africa and Eswatini. According to the Cash-in-Transit Association of South Africa (CITASA), 180 CIT robberies were recorded nationally in 2025, marking a 13% year-on-year decrease.

Ox Nché teams up with Fidelity

Fidelity said the partnership with Nché was built around qualities the Springbok prop is known for on the rugby field.

“Ox Nché is a figure widely respected not only for his rugby achievements but also for his consistency, discipline, and composure under pressure,” the company said.

“The partnership reflects qualities central to Fidelity’s operational philosophy: resilience, reliability, discipline, and performance when it matters most.”

Nché has played 47 matches for the Springboks since making his debut against Wales in 2018. The Sharks prop has also been an important part of South Africa’s Rugby World Cup and Rugby Championship-winning teams.

The announcement also follows growing praise for Nché’s performances in world rugby. In November 2025, it was argued that the loosehead prop deserved to be crowned World Rugby Player of the Year.

Fidelity reveals high-tech CIT vehicles

Fidelity said the newly developed fleet was specifically designed to withstand the types of attacks commonly seen during violent CIT robberies in South Africa.

The vehicles feature reinforced monocoque steel hulls, blast-resistant flooring and B6+ STANAG ballistic protection capable of resisting high-powered firearms.

The trucks are also fitted with run-flat tyres, allowing drivers to continue moving even after tyre damage during attacks.

Inside the vehicles, the safe systems include anti-cut linings and geo-fencing technology that only allows compartments to open within approved zones.

Fidelity added that surveillance cameras, remote interlocking systems and integrated vehicle tracking form part of the upgraded security package.

Ox Nché teams up with security giant in SA. Image: ox_nche

Source: Instagram

Fidelity says attacks have declined

According to Fidelity, 125 next-generation vehicles have been deployed since November 2023, including 23 Superbulk units.

The company said the fleet has travelled more than five million kilometres without a successful security breach.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said cash still plays a major role in the South African economy.

“In South Africa, cash remains a vital enabler of daily life. It powers businesses, supports communities, and drives economic participation across both the formal and informal sectors,” he said.

Fidelity processes around R246 billion (about US$13.5 billion) in cash every year while completing approximately 29,000 pickups daily.

The collaboration between Ox Nché and Fidelity highlights how seriously security companies are taking the threat of violent cash-in-transit robberies in South Africa.

Siya Kolisi’s family moments warm hearts online

Briefly News also reported that Siya Kolisi recently melted hearts online after sharing playful family moments with daughter Keziah “Kiki” Kolisi and adopted sister Liphelo Madlingozi during a relaxed outing.

The Springbok captain posted photos and videos on Instagram showing races, jokes and wholesome family interactions, with fans praising his close bond with his children and siblings. Social media users also welcomed reports linking Kolisi with a possible return to Cape Town rugby, while others called him a “family man first” as the clips gained traction online.

Source: Briefly News