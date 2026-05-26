Kaizer Chiefs' decision to part ways with their coaching duo has sparked fresh speculation about who could lead the club into a new era

One of South African football's most successful coaches has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge at Naturena

Growing reports surrounding the vacant position have generated excitement and debate among Amakhosi supporters ahead of next season

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Kaizer Chiefs announced on Tuesday, 26 May 2026, that the contracts of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will not be renewed when they expire at the end of the season. The decision means the club is now searching for a new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Speculation is already rife over who will take charge at Naturena, with one high-profile name dominating the conversation. Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is reportedly at the centre of the rumours, with Daily Sport claiming he has already agreed to a three-year deal with Amakhosi.

Mosimane has been without a club for more than a year since leaving Iranian side Esteghlal FC. The veteran tactician enjoyed tremendous success during his coaching career, most notably winning CAF Champions League titles with both Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly.

While his spells in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere in Asia did not produce the same level of success, Mosimane remains one of Africa's most decorated coaches. Reports have also suggested that he turned down an approach from the Ghana Football Association ahead of next month's FIFA World Cup.

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Pitso Mosimane linked with Kaizer Chiefs coaching job

Another report claims Mosimane is expected to officially sign a deal with Kaizer Chiefs on 1 July. The former Al Ahly coach would reportedly be given significant influence over recruitment and player acquisitions.

Chiefs secured qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup after finishing third in the league, making the coaching vacancy one of the most attractive positions in South African football.

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Pitso Mosimane addresses Kaizer Chiefs connection

Mosimane added fuel to the speculation earlier this month when he spoke about his long-standing connection to Kaizer Chiefs. The relationship extends beyond football, as his son, Reatlegile, is involved in the club's youth development structures.

"It's a small world. Doc's [Khumalo] father used to drive me around. Football is a small world, and we are all one family. It's a big family, yet still very close-knit," Mosimane told FARPost.

"I'm part of the Kaizer Chiefs family through my son. It's a large but tight family. My uncles, one represented Orlando Pirates, the other played for Kaizer Chiefs, and one of them coached Doc.

"It's all connected. We all come from the same roots, the same family. There are many stories within all of this. We grew up in the townships from very modest backgrounds.

"Football allowed us to become somebody, to be seen and recognised. It lifted us out of township life. I'm not saying the township is bad. It's home for us, and my family still lives there."

The former Al Ahly coach has been linked with the Kaizer Chiefs coaching position for the past two years. The speculation intensified after the Glamour Boys parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi at the beginning of the current season.

Motaung Jr speaks on McCarthy, Mosimane's links

Briefly News also reported that sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr opened up on the rumours linking Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer Chiefs.

The two South African tacticians are part of the few coaches who have been tipped to take over the coaching role at Naturena.

Source: Briefly News