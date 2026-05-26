Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League victory has unlocked several lucrative FIFA and CAF competitions with millions still up for grabs

Teboho Mokoena’s decisive goal against AS FAR Rabat could eventually help Sundowns earn hundreds of millions in additional prize money

The South African giants are now set for clashes against top clubs from Europe, Asia and the Americas

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Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League victory has triggered a multi-million Rand windfall. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns’ CAF Champions League triumph could end up being worth far more than the US$6 million (about R100 million) they have already secured after conquering Africa.

The Pretoria giants defeated Morocco’s AS FAR Rabat 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the final on Sunday, 25 May 2026, with Teboho Mokoena’s crucial first-half stoppage-time goal proving decisive.

That victory not only crowned Sundowns African champions for the second time since 2016 but also unlocked several more lucrative international competitions.

FIFA Intercontinental Cup could bring another US$2 million

According to CAF, Sundowns have qualified for the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, where Africa’s champions will face top clubs from other confederations. The competition includes clubs from Europe, Asia, Oceania and the Americas.

Mamelodi Sundowns will first compete in the African-Asian-Pacific Cup section before potentially advancing to the FIFA Challenger Cup and eventually the Intercontinental Cup final against the UEFA Champions League winners.

Egyptian club Pyramids earned US$2 million (about R32.6 million) after reaching the semi-finals of the tournament structure last season.

While FIFA has not yet confirmed the full prize structure for the 2026 edition, Sundowns could earn millions more depending on how far they progress.

CAF confirmed that Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal and New Zealand side Auckland City have already secured places in the tournament.

FIFA Club World Cup offers the biggest financial rewards

Sundowns have also booked their place at the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, one of the richest tournaments in world football.

During the previous edition in the United States, Sundowns earned US$12.5 million (about R203 million) despite being eliminated during the group stages.

The earnings included:

US$9.5 million (about R155 million) qualification fee

US$2 million (about R32.6 million) for defeating Ulsan HD

US$1 million (about R16.3 million) for drawing with Fluminense

Sundowns narrowly missed out on qualification for the knockout stages after losing to Borussia Dortmund.

With FIFA expected to increase the prize pool again by 2029, the South African club could potentially earn even more at the next edition.

CAF Super Cup presents another payday

Sundowns are also scheduled to face Algerian side USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup on 31 October 2026.

CAF confirmed that the winners will receive US$500,000 (about R8.2 million), while the runners-up will pocket US$250,000 (about R4.1 million).

Reports indicate the match could take place at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

FIFA competitions could bring Sundowns more millions. Image: Masandawa

Source: Twitter

Sundowns climb above Al Ahly in CAF rankings

Beyond the financial rewards, Sundowns have moved to the top of the CAF five-year rankings with 73 points, overtaking Egyptian giants Al Ahly for the first time.

According to KickOff, CAF uses the rankings to determine competition seedings and how many teams each country can enter into continental tournaments.

Led by captain Ronwen Williams and stars such as Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende and Brayan Leon, Sundowns have now positioned themselves among the world’s elite clubs financially and competitively.

Sundowns players set to share R100 million CAF jackpot

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns players and staff are set to share the club’s entire US$6 million (about R100 million) CAF Champions League prize money after their historic triumph over AS FAR Rabat.

The tradition dates back to former club president Patrice Motsepe, who previously handed players the full CAF prize money after Sundowns’ 2016 triumph over Zamalek.

Source: Briefly News