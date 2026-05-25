Orlando Pirates ended a 14-year wait for the PSL title after edging rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in a dramatic final-day finish

The Buccaneers’ domestic dominance brought massive prize money rewards and strengthened the club’s commercial standing

Several Orlando Pirates stars are now in line for Bafana Bafana selection after standout performances throughout the season

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Orlando Pirates banked an estimated R36.8 million (about US$2.23 million) after completing a historic domestic treble and ending their 14-year wait for the Betway Premiership title. The Buccaneers secured the championship with a 2-0 victory over Orbit College on Saturday, 23 May, finishing one point ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns in one of the PSL’s closest title races in recent years.

The Soweto giants added the Betway Premiership crown to their MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup titles to complete one of the club’s most successful modern campaigns.

Orlando Pirates earned around R36.8 million after winning the Betway Premiership, MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates’ prize money breakdown revealed

According to the PSL, Orlando Pirates received R20 million (about US$1.21 million) for winning the 2025/26 Betway Premiership title.

Pirates also earned R10 million (about US$606,000) after lifting the MTN8 trophy earlier in the season and a further R6.8 million (about US$412,000) through their Carling Knockout Cup triumph.

This brought the club’s confirmed domestic earnings to roughly R36.8 million (about US$2.23 million).

The financial rewards from Orlando Pirates’ successful campaign could rise even further beyond the confirmed prize money. The club is expected to benefit from increased sponsorship exposure, stronger merchandise sales, higher gate takings and additional television revenue following their domestic treble-winning season.

Qualification for the CAF Champions League could also open the door to more earnings through participation fees, commercial bonuses and broadcasting revenue linked to continental football.

Orlando Pirates ended Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance

Orlando Pirates entered the final day of the season knowing victory would guarantee the title. The Buccaneers delivered under pressure and finally brought the league trophy back to Mayfair for the first time since the 2011/12 campaign.

Pirates finished the season with a club-record 21 league victories in 30 matches. The title-winning campaign also marked a major achievement for head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou in his first season in charge.

Pirates stars shine during title-winning season

Several Orlando Pirates players played key roles throughout the campaign. Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis emerged as contenders for the PSL Player of the Season award after consistent performances.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine also etched his name into the PSL record books during the title-winning campaign. The Buccaneers shot-stopper finished the season with 21 clean sheets in 30 Betway Premiership appearances, setting a new league record for the most shutouts in a single season.

Reacting to the achievement on 23 May, Orlando Pirates wrote on X:

“Congratulations to Sipho Chaine — the shot-stopper now holds the all-time PSL record for the most clean sheets in a single season after reaching an incredible 21 shutouts during the 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign.”

The club added:

“A season of consistency. A record written into South African football history.”

Meanwhile, Evidence Makgopa, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshepang Moremi and Thalente Mbatha were among the players who helped Pirates maintain consistency across multiple competitions.

Nine Orlando Pirates players were later included in Hugo Broos’s provisional Bafana Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations.

Orlando Pirates’ treble-winning season delivered more than silverware. The Buccaneers secured millions in prize money, restored their status among South Africa’s top clubs and positioned themselves for even greater financial rewards in continental football next season.

Prince Kaybee raises questions over Orlando Pirates' win to make treble season. Image: KabeloMusic

Source: Twitter

Prince Kaybee reacts to Orlando Pirates’ controversial title-winning victory

Briefly News also reported that Prince Kaybee sparked heated debate after questioning Orlando Pirates’ dramatic PSL title-winning victory over Orbit College on Saturday, 23 May.

The musician, who openly supports the Buccaneers, said there was “nothing to be proud of” about the match after both Pirates goals came from costly Orbit College mistakes.

Source: Briefly News