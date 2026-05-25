“Leave It to Nature”: SA Amazed As Victoria Bay Beach Returns to Its Best After Brutal May Storm
Victoria Bay near George in the Western Cape is blue and calm again, weeks after a violent storm buried the beach under mountains of thick sea foam. George Tourism shared a Facebook video on 23 May 2026 showing the bay fully restored, and the contrast with what happened earlier this month is almost unbelievable.
On 6 May 2026, a powerful cut-off low battered the Garden Route coastline. The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 8 warning, with rough seas and flooding expected. Sea foam surged up to six or seven feet high, flooding into homes after doors were blown open.
Nature hits the reset button
By the morning of 7 May, the beach was still blanketed in foam while a massive swell continued rolling in. The scenes were dramatic enough to stop people in their tracks online.
Then, almost overnight, everything changed. The foam cleared. The seas settled. The bay turned blue again. George Tourism captured the turnaround, and the footage says it all.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Early assessments pointed to limited long-term structural damage at Victoria Bay itself, though other parts of the Garden Route were far more severely affected. The bay is open, inviting, and back to its stunning self just in time for the winter season.
Watch the video below:
More about the Western Cape storms
- A TikTok video captured the moment that a storm hit an area in Cape Town and caused immense damage.
- A viral video from Worcester showed powerful Western Cape winds tearing apart a shack during severe storm conditions.
- A TikToker with the username @idwa posted a video on 10 May 2026 showing the brutal reality of Cape Town’s Level 8 cold front hitting a Stellenbosch restaurant.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za