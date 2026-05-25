Victoria Bay near George in the Western Cape is blue and calm again, weeks after a violent storm buried the beach under mountains of thick sea foam. George Tourism shared a Facebook video on 23 May 2026 showing the bay fully restored, and the contrast with what happened earlier this month is almost unbelievable.

Before and after pictures of the beach. Images: George Tourism

Source: Facebook

On 6 May 2026, a powerful cut-off low battered the Garden Route coastline. The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 8 warning, with rough seas and flooding expected. Sea foam surged up to six or seven feet high, flooding into homes after doors were blown open.

Nature hits the reset button

By the morning of 7 May, the beach was still blanketed in foam while a massive swell continued rolling in. The scenes were dramatic enough to stop people in their tracks online.

Then, almost overnight, everything changed. The foam cleared. The seas settled. The bay turned blue again. George Tourism captured the turnaround, and the footage says it all.

Early assessments pointed to limited long-term structural damage at Victoria Bay itself, though other parts of the Garden Route were far more severely affected. The bay is open, inviting, and back to its stunning self just in time for the winter season.

Watch the video below:

More about the Western Cape storms

Source: Briefly News