eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba says the municipality will establish a repatriation facilitation centre for foreign nationals who voluntarily wish to return to their home countries

He confirmed that the majority of the 457 people processed from the Diakonia Centre were found to be in the country legally

There was only one undocumented case leading to an arrest, and one application was rejected

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eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba announced a repatriation facility for foreign nationals living in Durban. Images: @eThekwiniM/X and Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has announced that the city will establish a repatriation facilitation centre for foreign nationals and refugees who voluntarily wish to return to their countries of origin.

This announcement, made on 22 May 2026, comes as the city makes efforts to manage immigration-related challenges in the metro.

Xaba said the city’s proposed repatriation facility would support those who choose to return to their home countries voluntarily. He added that the municipality would engage ambassadors of the relevant countries as well as the dean of the diplomatic corps to communicate the city’s position.

See a clip from SABC News reading Xaba's statement here:

Mayor updates on the screening process

Speaking after a document verification process at a reception centre yesterday, Xaba said the majority of individuals processed were found to be in the country legally. He reported that out of as many as 457 people screened, only one individual was found to be undocumented and has since been arrested. One application was rejected, bringing the total number of problematic cases to two.

KwaZulu-Natal Home Affairs officials, including manager Cyril Mncwabe, confirmed that the documentation reviewed so far was authentic.

Despite public scepticism, the mayor insisted that the screening process had been thorough and largely conclusive, with verification expected to be completed in the coming days.

March and March announced a deadline for illegal immigrants to leave SA

The developments come amid heightened tensions over immigration in Durban, with groups such as March and March staging demonstrations alongside political actors including the MK Party. Protesters have called for stricter immigration enforcement and have set a 30 June deadline for undocumented foreign nationals to leave, citing concerns around crime, employment, and pressure on public services. The group showed up at the Diakonia Centre yesterday, leading to intense clashes with the foreign nationals who were camped there.

Xaba pleads with communities to accept foreign nationals

In related news, Durba Mayor Cyril Xaba pleaded with KwaZulu-Natal residents to allow foreign nationals to live with them peacefully in communities. He spoke after the City of eThekwini transported foreign nationals to refugee camps on 21 May 2026. He called on communities to accept the foreign nationals who have been processed. Xaba added that he directed the South African Police Service to protect the foreign nationals.

Foreign nationals outside the Durba Home Affairs. Image: @eThekwiniM/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans sceptical of Mayor Xaba's report

Briefly News also reported that South Africans were sceptical after Durban Mayor Cyril Xaba said only one foreign national out of those screened yesterday was in the country illegally. They questioned how authorities were able to complete the verification process so quickly for such a large group. The group has been camped at the Diakonia Centre since Tuesday, 19 May 2026, after being moved there while protesting outside the Durban Central Police Station. They claimed they fear for their lives in the communities where they live.

Source: Briefly News