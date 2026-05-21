ETHEKWINI, KWAZULU-NATAL— eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has pleaded with Durban, KwaZulu-Natal residents to allow foreign nationals to live with them peacefully in communities. He spoke after the City of eThekwini transported foreign nationals to refugee camps on 21 May 2026.

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Cyril Xaba pleaded with residents to let the foreigners live peacefully. Image: Ethekwini Municipality

Source: Facebook

According to SABC News, Xaba spoke outside the Diakonia Centre. He called on communities to accept the foreign nationals who have been processed. Xaba added that he directed the South African Police Service to provide protection to the foreign nationals. However, some foreign nationals have approached him and asked him to help facilitate the relocation of those who want to leave. He added that he is in touch with different ambassadors who reached out to him to discuss facilitating relocation.

Why were foreign nationals at Diakonia Centre?

Foreign nationals from different communities fled to the Diakonia Centre and the Durban Police Station on 19 May after community members claimed that a deadline for all foreign nationals to leave the country, set for 30 June, was looming. This was despite the Department of Home Affairs dismissing the announcement as false. Foreign nationals also feared for their lives as anti-illegal immigration marches began in Durban in April. March and March joined forces with political parties, including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and ActionSA.

Foreign nationals placed in refugee centres

In a related article, Briefly News reported that foreign nationals who slept at the Diakonia Centre were transported to refugee centres. Xaba addressed the media about the procedure that will follow, including deportation for undocumented foreign nationals.

Source: Briefly News