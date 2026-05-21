Cyril Xaba Pleads With Durbanites To Live Peacefully With Foreign Nationals
ETHEKWINI, KWAZULU-NATAL— eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has pleaded with Durban, KwaZulu-Natal residents to allow foreign nationals to live with them peacefully in communities. He spoke after the City of eThekwini transported foreign nationals to refugee camps on 21 May 2026.
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
According to SABC News, Xaba spoke outside the Diakonia Centre. He called on communities to accept the foreign nationals who have been processed. Xaba added that he directed the South African Police Service to provide protection to the foreign nationals. However, some foreign nationals have approached him and asked him to help facilitate the relocation of those who want to leave. He added that he is in touch with different ambassadors who reached out to him to discuss facilitating relocation.
Why were foreign nationals at Diakonia Centre?
Foreign nationals from different communities fled to the Diakonia Centre and the Durban Police Station on 19 May after community members claimed that a deadline for all foreign nationals to leave the country, set for 30 June, was looming. This was despite the Department of Home Affairs dismissing the announcement as false. Foreign nationals also feared for their lives as anti-illegal immigration marches began in Durban in April. March and March joined forces with political parties, including the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and ActionSA.
Foreign nationals placed in refugee centres
In a related article, Briefly News reported that foreign nationals who slept at the Diakonia Centre were transported to refugee centres. Xaba addressed the media about the procedure that will follow, including deportation for undocumented foreign nationals.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za