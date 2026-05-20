MAHIKENG, NORTH WEST— The killing of well-known crime activist and traditional healer Thato Molosankwe has caused widespread outrage and led to an immediate high-level police investigation.

Cops are on the hunt for the suspect who killed a Mahikeng community activist. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to journalist Yusuf Abramjee, who posted on his @abramjee X account, South African Police Service (SAPS) said Molosankwe was targeted and shot in the early hours of Wednesday during an ambush at his home in Lomanyaneng village, near Mahikeng. He died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Local authorities described Molosankwe as a strong and outspoken opponent of crime. Before his death, he helped connect residents with law enforcement and led efforts to fight corruption and violent crime in the province.

SAPS begins search after murder

After the murder, Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane ordered provincial authorities in North West to send in specialised units and use all available intelligence to find the attackers. Dimpane condemned the killing and promised the community that detectives would work hard to bring those responsible to justice. Dimpane was appointed the Acting National Commissioner after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended the National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on 23 April.

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Due to the sensitive and high-profile nature of the attack, the case has been moved from local detectives. SAPS said the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit is now in charge and is treating the case as a targeted assassination.

Investigators are currently combing the crime scene for forensic evidence and interviewing potential witnesses. At the same time, community leaders have called for calm and urged anyone with information regarding the shooters to come forward immediately.

View the tweet on X here:

Source: Briefly News