Two trucks were flipped by monster winds near Riversdale in the Western Cape on 11 May 2026. Footage shared by Facebook pages We Are South Africans and VONK en LEKKER showed the shocking aftermath of the storm. Both the driver and his helper reportedly survived with only minor injuries.

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The trucks before and during the flip. Images: VONK en LEKKER

Source: Facebook

The winds tore through the Riversdale area with speeds reaching 160km/h. The storm formed part of a broader weather system that battered the Western Cape, with an Orange Level 8 warning in place across several parts of the province.

According to reports, the provincial transport MEC, Isaac Sileku, had urged truck drivers to delay non-essential travel where possible.

Mzansi is left divided

South Africans were left stunned by the videos that spread rapidly online. Many were shaken but relieved that no lives were lost. The comments, however, were divided between sympathy and frustration. Scores of people wanted to know why the drivers did not simply pull over and wait out the storm.

Others pushed back, pointing out that truck drivers are often under immense pressure to meet delivery deadlines. Some said the winds came with too little warning to act in time.

The storm was regarded as one of the worst they had seen in a long time. The Western Cape was already battling severe flooding, school closures, and widespread infrastructure damage. Trees were uprooted across the province, falling onto power lines and vehicles and causing widespread outages.

Truck drivers who were on the road that day faced conditions that made any decision feel like a gamble.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Source: Briefly News