After coming for the Zulu nation following an apparent attack on a Venda-speaking man, Makhadzi has backtracked

The award-winning Limpopo-born star c laimed that a man was attacked in Gauteng for not knowing how to speak IsiZulu

She continued to get dragged despite sharing where her worry stems from and why she is concerned for her people

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Makhadzi backtracked on her statements about the Zulu people getting attacked. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

After causing uproar with her remarks about the Venda community being under attack, Makhadzi has seemingly backtracked on her claims.

The singer and dancer claimed that a man who is known to her was attacked in Gauteng for not knowing how to speak IsiZulu. She went on to say that the man was asked to produce his ID to prove that he was South African.

Makhadzi apologises for her remarks

In another lengthy post, Makhadzi apologised for the statements she made and the way in which she said them.

"My lovely South Africans, I would like to clarify that I am not a politician, and I might not have stated my mind in a good manner because English sometimes is a problem for me. But I am really sorry for those who were affected by my previous post," Makhadzi said.

The Matorokisi singer said that her anger came from not only that incident but many others that followed and that have occurred in the past.

"I made my previous post because I was worried about most of the videos we see online, where when you speak Venda mostly, they get to doubt that you are a South African citizen. And what transpired after my post was the recent video in which my Zulu brother was asking my Venda brother for his ID, which was sensitive to me," she added.

Makhadzi said it is not fair for people who are different from others to get asked for their ID, just because they speak a language that many are not familiar with. She continued by saying she is mostly heartbroken for her people, especially those who live in Gauteng, as they might get discriminated against when the planned 30 June March takes place. She educated people about acknowledging Tshivenda as a South African language.

"My stress is from those who are still ignorant of how to speak to us as Venda people. How are we going to deal with this whole situation on the 30th? We must go around with IDs or what, because already there are videos online when they attack foreigners, there's always a Venda or Tsonga person involved, being asked to prove their identity," she remarked.

Makhadzi ended her post by apologising to those she might have offended with her striking words, admitting that she did not properly express herself.

"I am so sorry once again to all my people who were offended. We learn every day. Next time, I will keep quiet until I find a good way to approach my situation," she closed off.

Check out Makhadzi's follow-up post:

Makhadzi deleted the post following the immense backlash she received. Below is what Makhadzi said:

Makhadzi condemned the act of asking for an ID from a man who is Tshivenda. Image: Makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

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Source: Briefly News