A KwaZulu-Natal-born farmer living in the US has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography

Marcell Meyer admitted to the offence after allegedly communicating with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl

He faces a possible prison sentence of between five and 20 years and is due to be sentenced in August

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Marcell Meyer was arrested in the US. Images: Marcel Meyer/ Facebook and @BiancavanWyk16/X

Source: Twitter

UNITED STATES - A South African man from KwaZulu-Natal who was arrested in the United States on child pornography charges has pleaded guilty.

Reports from the US Attorney General of the Northern District of New York, Meyer and is expected to be sentenced in August 2026.

Why was he arrested?

According to News 24, 45-year-old Marcell Meyer was arrested for distributing child pornography after he was accused of sharing explicit material with an undercover US agent who was posing as a 13-year-old girl on social media.

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Meyer, who grew up in Dalton in KwaZulu-Natal, appeared before a federal court in New York on 28 March 2026. He had previously been arrested following an investigation by US authorities in April 2025.

If sentenced under the charges, Meyer could face between five and 20 years behind bars. He could also be ordered to pay fines of up to $250,000 (about R4.6 million) and would be required to register as a sex offender after serving his sentence.

See video reports on the case here:

Family shocked by allegations

A close family member told News24 that relatives were left shocked by the allegations against Meyer.

The family member said Meyer spent most of his life working on the family's sugar cane farm in Dalton before relocating to the United States about two-and-a-half years ago.

Since moving overseas, Meyer had reportedly been working on a dairy farm in Sackets Harbor, New York. The farm is known for hosting educational tours and animal-petting activities for children and families.

The family member said the family had been busy with the emigration process when news of Meyer's arrest emerged.

Arrest sparked outrage in local community

Reports from the United States indicate that Meyer's arrest attracted significant attention in the small New York community where he lived and worked.

Television broadcasts in the US reported that the case led to protests in Sackets Harbour, with approximately 1000 residents taking part in demonstrations following news of the arrest.

It was also reported that seven other people connected to the same farm were arrested in a separate case. Those arrested reportedly included a mother and her three children.

US man arrested in South Africa for sexual abuse

Briefly News also reported that Inerpol South Africa arrested a 56-year-old American fugitive in Gqeberha over allegations of rape and sexual assault involving his minor daughter. The suspect allegedly abused the victim when she was 12 years old before fleeing the United States and hiding in the Eastern Cape. He is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrates’ Court as the United States government pursues his extradition.

Source: Briefly News