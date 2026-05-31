Mzansi social media users were divided after Mlindo The Vocalist and Taylor Allison posed happily in a new photo

Emakhaya singer Mlindo The Vocalist's baby mama, Taylor Allison, previously accused him of abuse

Reacting to their recent photo, Mzansi had a lot to say, with some people speculating that they got back together

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mlindo da Vocalist and the mother of his child, Taylor Allison, were involved in an abuse scandal. Image: mlindodavocalist

Source: Instagram

SA was in disbelief after Taylor Allison and Mlindo The Vocalist were spotted all smiles for their daughter's birthday party.

This came less than a month after the GBV allegations Taylor previously made against the singer on 7 May 2026. At the time, Taylor spoke about abuse and infidelity, also touching on the claims that she cleaned out their apartment.

Now, they seem to have put their differences aside to make sure their daughter's birthday is memorable. But SA can't shake the feeling that they got back together.

X user @busiwe_bubu speculated that the couple got back together as the caption reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Mlindo and his girlfriend, Taylor, are back together. The couple recently celebrated their daughter’s second birthday together. Bro has a very forgiving heart. Respect."

This is what the rest of Mzansi said:

@Lethabo4991 questioned:

"Yoh, after all that she said about him?"

@sakhiseni23 replied:

"I don't blame him!"

@Fancy_1905 asked:

"Lol who will handle him since we all know these things about him?"

@IBonesh shared:

"Some gents, though. Love is beautiful indeed. But I can't ever go back to someone like her. Someone who can't protect our dirty secrets."

All about Mlindo and Taylor's abuse scandal

On 8 May, Mlindo The Vocalist issued a statement addressing the serious GBV allegations made by the mother of his kid.

He denied the allegations, saying the claims are not a true reflection of who he is and what he stands for. Mlindo claimed that he, too, had suffered abuse in their relationship.

"For a long time, I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and in the hope of resolving matters privately. However, it has now reached a point where my silence is being misinterpreted. I feel it is important to share that I have also endured emotional and Physical pain and other challenges within the relationship, which I chose not to publicise," he alleged.

Shortly after his statement, Taylor Allison backtracked her claim, saying she was not in the right state of mind.

"I spoke from a place of deep hurt, frustration and emotional exhaustion during a very difficult personal time in my life, and I acknowledge that bringing such private matters onto a public platform was not the best way to handle things."

Despite what many may think, Allison said she was not in the right frame of mind when she exposed the Emakhaya hitmaker, saying her intentions were not to humiliate or degrade him publicly.

Mlindo The Vocalist and his baby mama, Taylor Allison, looked happy in new photos. Image: mlindothevocalist

Source: Instagram

Pic of Mlindo The Vocalist with his parents trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, reported that a rare family picture of Mlindo The Vocalist with his father and mother raised eyebrows.

Mlindo The Vocalist has always had a special bond with his parents and shared a heartwarming moment with his mum on stage.

Source: Briefly News