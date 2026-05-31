South Africa's national soccer team, Bafana Bafana, was meant to depart from Mexico ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Bafana Bafana are already off to a questionable start following a serious oversight connected to some of the team members' travel documents

South Africans did not hold back in their reactions to the announcement that the national soccer team's FIFA World Cup journey was going to be inevitably delayed

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Bafana Bafana is not leaving for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Image: @bafanabafanaofficial / Instagram / Ekaterina Belinskaya / Pexels

Source: UGC

Bafana Bafana's flight to Mexico for the FIFA World Cup was officially cancelled. The South African national team is set to represent the country at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but they'd have to get there first. South Africans expressed their simmering doubts about the national team.

Bafana Bafana were scheduled to play Mexico on 31 May 2026. It turned out some players did not have visas because of an administrative mistake resulting in players not having a visa. Their departure was perfectly timed with Bafana Bafana's opening match on 11 June 2026 against Mexico in Group A. Watch a video of a TikTok creator breaking down the situation below:

Bafana Bafana World Cup squad

Viewers felt that the visa mix-up proved that there were some unprofessional elements at play in the SAFA team. Many expressed their disappointment in the mix-up. Authorities are yet to provide details regarding when South Africa's soccer team will leave. Read the comments below:

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South Africa's soccer teams will play against each other at the FIFA World Cup. Image: Pablo Gomez

Source: UGC

Nomfundo Msimang Nmz commented:

"I have a feeling this is a setup, leaving a few players behind because of this issue 😭"

Tovakare wrote:

"It’s normal; you can’t hurry customs and immigration in other countries, especially if players are recently chosen."

THE 🅱️LACK♠️🅰️LPHA🦅3:16 added:

"So we are under pressure before we even start?because like why didn't they prepare this in time."

Siyanda Nomtshongwana wrote:

"This just shows how unprofessional the management of SAFA is because how can they confirm a departure date without confirming that all travelling documents are ready? What were they doing the whole time."

Bee🐝 Beigh commented:

"Even if they don’t go bandla. They’re coming back now, now anyway mos."

sampc35 added:

"At this point, nothing that happens at SAFA surprises us anymore. If it's not fielding ineligible players to play, it's visa-related issues. What exactly is going on in that organisation? The level of incompetence is unacceptable."

puso_m said:

" I expected nothing less!! Knew this already in March but hey Gayton was busy with super fans🤣"

Hugo Broos defends his choice

Briefly News previously reported that under-fire Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has fired back at critics who lambasted the manner in which he announced the 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Broos was heavily criticised by fans and pundits, with some describing the process as “humiliating”, while others labelled it “disrespectful” that the six players who were ultimately excluded remained in the same room as the final squad members during the announcement. Although a brief moment shared between Broos and the excluded players attempted to soften the mood, many supporters were left unimpressed.

The Belgian tactician hit back on Thursday, 28 May, explaining the deep, brotherhood-driven psychology behind his controversial decision.

Source: Briefly News