eSwatini Woman Shares Country’s Norms That Would Put South Africans Into a Coma in TikTok
- A woman from eSwatini posted a TikTok video showing South Africans just how conservative her country is in many aspects
- The lady went into some of the strict rules in her country, amenities not found in her country and other structural differences from South Africa
- South Africans discussed the revelations that the woman shared about how strict her homeland is compared to South Africa
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A woman posted a video on 28 May 2026 telling South Africans that they are living in a liberal country. She told people that many norms in her nation would send a typical South African into a tailspin. She went into detail about how some things are strictly controlled
A lady on TikTok @zandimickey listed some of the things that would send South Africans into a coma, including that only people over 16 years old can get a SIM card. She said all SIM cards are linked to a person's national identity card.
Eswatini's education system is also different from South Africa's. The most interesting was that students in high school who fall pregnant, and have to write exams, have to cover the cost of separate invigilators. In addition, people in eSwatini do not have the luxury of Uber or Uber Eats. Watch her video about eSwatini below:
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South Africa discusses eSwatini
Online businesses were full of jokes after the moment she explained just how intense some of the laws are in eSwatini. Most there was no convenient delivery in the form of Uber Eats. Read people's comments below:
Xisomisana M commented:
"Wait, so if you don’t have money, you won’t go to school ( High school ) 😭"
zandy🇿🇦 the creator replied:
"Yes, not unless you get lucky with a sponsor 🥰"
charmaine5980 wrote:
"Actually most of these rules are great, and I love them."
Nonhlanhla Blac remarked:
"Some of the systems actually make sense and are good."
mbuyiselovilakazi remarked:
"So I wanna be in Mbabane- how will I survive without Uber?
keitu_nyana said:
"She lost me at no uber 😭imagine a world with no Uber Eats bra 😭"
Midnight_Uzo wrote:
"Wait wait. Your SIM card is connected to your ID !?! That’s amazing 😭."
MaGcwanini Sbewu said:
"It sounds like a beautiful place🫠🫠,kwelilethu kwenziwa unothanda nje nkosi yam hai😭"
DRIVER shared their eSwatini experience:
"I've been to E MATSAPHA yey that spar is cheap,yhooo, the cashier asked me why I would spend R200 on just snacks, she was so flabbergasted, I was like am a truck driver so during a long-distance drive I need to snack."
Other Briefly News reports on African countries
- People were fascinated after a man took the time to visit a private healthcare facility in Zimbabwe and posted a TikTok video.
- Online users were also interested in hearing from a South African who chose to travel to Zimbabwe, and she posted about her experience so far
- A lady who went to Zimbabwe and shared her first impressions of the nation in an honest review received mixed responses on her TikTok video.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za