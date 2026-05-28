Springboks loose forward Kwagga Smith will miss the remainder of the year after sustaining a significant knee injury while representing Shizuoka Blue Revs in their clash against Canon Eagles on 9 May.

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Reports from News24 indicate that the 32-year-old is expected to spend around six months recovering, dealing a considerable setback to South Africa’s plans ahead of a packed international calendar, which features four Tests against the All Blacks in the upcoming Greatest Rivalry series.

Since making his Test debut in 2018, Smith has accumulated 63 caps and featured 12 times in the previous season, with 11 of those appearances coming from the bench.

His absence adds to an already extensive Springbok injury list that includes locks RG Snyman and Eben Etzebeth, flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and Deon Fourie, as well as scrumhalves Cobus Reinach and Morné van den Berg.

Losing both Fourie and Smith is particularly impactful given their adaptability, which enables the Springboks to maintain a forward-dominant bench configuration. Fourie’s ability to operate at hooker and Smith’s hybrid role covering backline duties provide valuable tactical flexibility.

Smith’s setback may create an opportunity for Stormers openside flanker Paul de Villiers, who impressed during the Vodacom URC and Investec Champions Cup seasons and also participated in Springbok alignment camps earlier this year.

Source: Briefly News