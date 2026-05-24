A young rugby player has been confirmed dead after he reportedly collapsed during training in Malaysia

The Malaysian rugby star passed away at the age of 21, with the cause of his death still not made public

The Kulim district police gave full details of what they found out about the unfortunate training ground event

The rugby community has been thrown into mourning after Penang Sukma rugby player Muhammad Adam Putra Syahril tragically passed away after collapsing and becoming unconscious during a team training exercise at the Battalion 2 General Operations Force (GOF) football field, Malaysia, on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

The 21-year-old athlete was rushed to Hospital Kulim by ambulance, where medical personnel later confirmed that he had died on arrival.

In related news, the South African rugby community recently lost former player Russell Nelson, who died in Cape Town and also a young player who died during training.

Authorities classify Syahril's case as sudden death

Police have categorised Syahril’s death as a sudden death case pending the outcome of investigations and a post-mortem examination.

They also gave an update on how the event happened and what the witnesses told them about the whole unfortunate event at the training ground.

A police official also revealed that Muhammad Adam was a student at a higher learning institution in Arau, Perlis, and was completing his industrial training in Kulim at the time of his death. He confirmed that the deceased represented Penang in the Sukma rugby tournament.

“The case is currently being treated as a sudden death,” he said.

Police provide details surrounding the incident

Kulim district deputy police chief Deputy Superintendent Tengku Mohd Faisal Tengku Yeng said the victim’s coach contacted his 49-year-old mother at approximately 5.30 pm to inform her that her son had suddenly collapsed during rugby practice.

He explained that individuals at the scene immediately attempted to assist the player before contacting emergency services.

“Witnesses provided immediate aid to the victim, but he remained unresponsive, prompting them to call an ambulance. Health Ministry medical officers later confirmed that he had died upon reaching the hospital,” he said in a statement.

According to Tengku Mohd Faisal, initial investigations revealed that the player had no known medical conditions. His remains were later transferred to the Forensic Department at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) in Alor Setar for a post-mortem examination. He added that the victim had been taken to Hospital Kulim in a Ministry of Health ambulance following the incident.

SA rugby star dies in Western Cape

Briefly News earlier reported that the rugby community all over the world are mourning the death of a South African union rugby star.

The Mzansi rugby star died at the age of 40 in the Western Cape, with the cause of his death yet to be made public.

Source: Briefly News