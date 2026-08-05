Broadcaster Gareth Cliff shared a parody ANC poster on his Instagram, reacting with four laughing emojis

The cheeky spoof poster was originally posted by the DA Johannesburg account ahead of the voter registration weekend

South Africans flooded the comments with strong opinions about the ANC and the DA's dig at the ruling party

Gareth Cliff laughed at the Democratic Alliance's cheeky poster roasting the ANC and Ramaphosa. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster Gareth Cliff had South Africans in stitches on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, when he reshared a parody poster mocking the ANC's long-standing campaign slogan. His reaction? Four laughing emojis — and that was more than enough to set the internet alight.

The spoof image, originally posted by the Democratic Alliance Johannesburg Region account on Tuesday, 4 August 2026, swaps the ANC's signature "A Better Life for All" slogan for "A Bitter Life for All." The mock poster, timed to coincide with the Final Voter Registration Weekend of 1 and 2 August 2026, listed a string of grievances under the banner "Building Bitter Communities for All" — taking aim at failing clinics, broken education, rising crime, corruption, unemployment, and the ANC's record on women, youth and persons with disabilities. The footer cheekily retained the official registration reminder: "Without registering, you cannot vote."

Cliff, a well-known South African media personality and outspoken commentator, shared the image to his own Instagram without a single word of caption — letting the poster do all the talking.

See the screenshot below:

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Gareth Cliff weighed in on the DA's ANC spoof poster. Image: grcliff

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to the parody poster

The original DA Johannesburg post drew hundreds of comments, with South Africans on both sides of the political divide weighing in.

@rudie_buys quipped:

"For once, they got the spelling correct 👏👏👏👏👏"

@daniedop0924 was blunt about the ANC's standing:

"If the ANC wins next election, we have to question if the results were not tampered with because almost nobody likes them 😂"

@ben_andbeyond said:

"This so soooo funny how can anyone actually believe anything the ANC spouts out now, they are finished."

@stridenoblemargaux was equally scathing:

"Surely this can't be real. If you can't spell, how can you run a country! I'm surprised this government hasn't destroyed beautiful South Africa. Clearly the people and Ubuntu spirit have saved this country! The corruption and incompetence must end!"

Not everyone found it amusing, however. @dv_fourie pushed back at the DA directly:

"Yeah yeah DA. How about you start taking care of the middle class in Cape Town who voted for you rather than allowing endless development at outrageous prices aimed at replacing South Africans with rich Germans. If you focus too much on growth, you'll forget to take care of the little bit you currently have."

See the DA Joburg parody post that caught Gareth Cliff's eye below:

Gareth Cliff roasts NPA logo

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff criticised the National Prosecuting Authority's logo in a viral X post on 31 July 2026.

Cliff questioned who designed the NPA logo, comparing the work to something a toddler with a marker would produce.

Source: Briefly News