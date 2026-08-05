President Cyril Ramaphosa made a cheeky remark to EFF supporters who rushed to take photos with him during a campaign stop

The moment caught on camera shows excited supporters carrying EFF placards clamouring for the president's attention

The viral video drew thousands of reactions from South Africans who couldn't help but warm to Ramaphosa's personality

President Ramaphosa encountd some EFF supportes who were very excited to see him during his campaign trail. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/X and Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa left South Africans in stitches after a candid moment on the campaign trail showed him playfully teasing a group of EFF supporters who wanted to take photos with him.

The video, which went viral on 4 August 2026, captured Ramaphosa being approached by enthusiastic EFF backers, still carrying their red Economic Freedom Fighters placards. When one of the supporters asked for a picture, the president responded with a grin, warning them in Sotho: "Julius otla le koba" — loosely translated as "Julius will deal with you."

The playful dig at EFF leader Julius Malema, suggesting that their party boss would not be pleased to see them posing with a political rival, had viewers in stitches.

Mzansi warms to Ramaphosa's sense of humour

The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from South Africans who found the moment genuinely charming. Twitter/X user @Mr_HUMA shared the video with the caption: "Julius otla le koba. What a president we have in South Africa."

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Both Ramaphosa and Malema are among the most recognisable political figures in the country, which added extra weight to the joke and helped the video travel fast across platforms.

View video here:

Mzansi reacts to the viral moment

South Africans had plenty to say on Twitter/X:

@kamohelo_04 wrote:

"I swear we only hate him on social media 😭 Cupcake is very likeable 😭😂"

@Moagi_S said:

"Our democracy may have a lot of flaws and corrupt politicians, but tolerance on the ground is good and something we should never take for granted."

@McGeeSA_ noted:

"These ones will definitely vote for ANC."

@DryerThief shared:

"I don't really like my president… but he's cool 😎"

@Keke2024365525 observed:

"Lowkey they're more happy to see him over Julius... I've never seen a fighter ask Julius a photo."

North West princess blocks Ramaphosa from entering palace

Meanhile, during a campaign stop, Princess Itumeleng Moerane blocked President Cyril Ramaphosa from entering the Bapo Ba Mogale royal palace in Bapong.Moerane later linked her actions to years of frustration over an unresolved leadership dispute tied to the community's platinum and chrome-rich land. She later issued an apology to the president asking that protocol measure be implemented during any other upcoming visit.

Ramaphosa does 'Clock it' dance

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa showed his fun side during a voter registration drive, joining young South Africans in the trending ‘Clock It’ dance. In a clip shared online, Ramaphosa moves alongside a group of youngsters, keeping up with the dance in a way that clearly surprised and delighted those around him.

Source: Briefly News