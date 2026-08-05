"Julius Will Deal With You": President Ramaphosa Teases EFF Supporters Asking for Selfies
- President Cyril Ramaphosa made a cheeky remark to EFF supporters who rushed to take photos with him during a campaign stop
- The moment caught on camera shows excited supporters carrying EFF placards clamouring for the president's attention
- The viral video drew thousands of reactions from South Africans who couldn't help but warm to Ramaphosa's personality
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SOUTH AFRICA - President Cyril Ramaphosa left South Africans in stitches after a candid moment on the campaign trail showed him playfully teasing a group of EFF supporters who wanted to take photos with him.
The video, which went viral on 4 August 2026, captured Ramaphosa being approached by enthusiastic EFF backers, still carrying their red Economic Freedom Fighters placards. When one of the supporters asked for a picture, the president responded with a grin, warning them in Sotho: "Julius otla le koba" — loosely translated as "Julius will deal with you."
The playful dig at EFF leader Julius Malema, suggesting that their party boss would not be pleased to see them posing with a political rival, had viewers in stitches.
Mzansi warms to Ramaphosa's sense of humour
The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from South Africans who found the moment genuinely charming. Twitter/X user @Mr_HUMA shared the video with the caption: "Julius otla le koba. What a president we have in South Africa."
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Both Ramaphosa and Malema are among the most recognisable political figures in the country, which added extra weight to the joke and helped the video travel fast across platforms.
Mzansi reacts to the viral moment
South Africans had plenty to say on Twitter/X:
@kamohelo_04 wrote:
"I swear we only hate him on social media 😭 Cupcake is very likeable 😭😂"
@Moagi_S said:
"Our democracy may have a lot of flaws and corrupt politicians, but tolerance on the ground is good and something we should never take for granted."
@McGeeSA_ noted:
"These ones will definitely vote for ANC."
@DryerThief shared:
"I don't really like my president… but he's cool 😎"
@Keke2024365525 observed:
"Lowkey they're more happy to see him over Julius... I've never seen a fighter ask Julius a photo."
North West princess blocks Ramaphosa from entering palace
Meanhile, during a campaign stop, Princess Itumeleng Moerane blocked President Cyril Ramaphosa from entering the Bapo Ba Mogale royal palace in Bapong.Moerane later linked her actions to years of frustration over an unresolved leadership dispute tied to the community's platinum and chrome-rich land. She later issued an apology to the president asking that protocol measure be implemented during any other upcoming visit.
Ramaphosa does 'Clock it' dance
Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa showed his fun side during a voter registration drive, joining young South Africans in the trending ‘Clock It’ dance. In a clip shared online, Ramaphosa moves alongside a group of youngsters, keeping up with the dance in a way that clearly surprised and delighted those around him.
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Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za