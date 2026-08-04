Simphiwe Dana posted a fiery message aimed at Zimbabweans on her Facebook page before allegedly deleting it

The singer accused Zimbabweans of being a "nuisance" in South Africa while avoiding confronting their own government

Mzansi reacted strongly to Dana's post, with many surprised by her sharp stance on illegal immigration

Simphiwe Dana sent a scathing message to Zimbabweans. Image: Simphiwe Dana

Source: Facebook

South African singer Simphiwe Dana has set social media alight after a blunt Facebook post directed at Zimbabweans circulated on X on Monday, 3 August 2026. The post, which was allegedly deleted shortly after it went up, was screenshot and shared widely before it could disappear.

In the post, Dana did not hold back. She accused Zimbabweans of causing trouble in South Africa while refusing to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the government back home.

"Zimbabwe. You cannot even face Mnangagwe. Scared cowards. You are busy in South Africa being a nuisance whilst you remain not calling out your real oppressors who have made you international orphans," she wrote.

Dana also pushed back on a phrase that has become a taunt aimed at South Africans online, the broken-English dig "you don't travul," firing back:

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"'You don't travul'? Heyake! We travel, and we come home. We love our home. Travel and escape aren't the same thing. Sanusinyela. Fix your countries before you open your mouth to say anything about us."

Simphiwe Dana’s message to Zimbabweans sparks reactions

X user @nhanha_nd shared the screenshot with a string of red heart emojis and the caption "Simphiwe Dana right now❤️❤️❤️ ," which quickly drew hundreds of responses.

The post landed at the height of intense anti-illegal immigration sentiment sweeping South Africa, adding fuel to an already charged national conversation.

See the post below:

Mzansi's reaction was a mix of shock, admiration, and humour. Below are some of the responses:

@t_nunubear asked:

"Is that her real account? heya ke, what happened? She used to be one of those who were prepared to set her own people alight just to keep illegal foreigners warm 😭"

@uSiyasigisa shared a personal story about the star:

"She's fire, my daughter went to the same school with her child. We once went to a meeting; the principal had called to decide a second language. Either Afrikaans/any other language. Boy or boy, didn't she say isiZulu, the whole hall erupted calling her all sorts of names."

@ThabiJoy4 connected the outburst to a recent incident:

"After that first stunt I get her frustration also...as for 'travul' 🤣 😂"

@DSami_Nem wrote:

"Thanks, no more responding to them; will just post this screenshot nje. She's very clear"

@EmmanuelNxele5 welcomed Dana to the cause:

"@simphiwedana welcome sisi I love that you saw the light while there's still time 💪🏾✊🏾"

Simphiwe Dana speaks about hair scandal

The last time Simphiwe Dana trended online, she had called out certain people for stealing her ideas, as reported by Briefly News.

Online users suggested that she was talking about Nomzamo Mbatha, after she previously called her out and the Shaka iLembe cast and crew.

Source: Briefly News