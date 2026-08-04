Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa fired back at a social media account that appeared to misrepresent migrants crossing into Ceuta as South Africans

The post attracted over 21,000 views amid heightened anti-illegal immigration sentiment in South Africa

A community note added context, identifying the migrants as primarily from Morocco, Sudan, and Guinea

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has hit back at a social media account after it shared imagery that appeared to falsely associate South Africa with migrants crossing into Ceuta, a Spanish territory on the northern tip of Morocco.

Robert Marawa defended South Africans against a fake viral post. Image:@robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

Marawa, posting on X (formerly Twitter) at 1:11 AM on 1 August 2026, responded directly to the account's claim, writing:

"These look like ur family members leaving the maternity ward!!! Don't insult South Africa!!"

The post drew over 21,800 views, 63 reposts, and 869 likes within hours of being published.

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Community note corrects the record

Readers added a community note to the original claim, providing clarification that the migrants shown attempting to cross from Fnideq into Ceuta were primarily from Morocco, Sudan, and Guinea, with no connection to South Africa.

The post circulated at a particularly sensitive moment. South Africa has been gripped in recent weeks by widespread anti-illegal immigration protests, with demonstrators issuing ultimatums to undocumented foreign nationals and sparking a national debate around migration policy.

Marawa's response goes viral

Marawa, who has been vocal on social media in recent weeks, drew a swift response from users who backed his pushback against the misinformation.

@LuyandaChonco2 said:

"I didn't know you are such a great chef, bab Madluphuthu. You cooked...."

@GivenTerry wrote:

"Bra Rob, let's report this account"

@Simon153112 commented:

"🤣🤣🤣 Hawu Rob.."

@Mpho_wa_Muvenda added:

"This account just wanted engagements"

@Deepsplfc said:

"Exactly leave us outta ur nonsense"

The incident highlights how misinformation tied to South Africa's immigration debate continues to spread on social media, with public figures increasingly stepping in to challenge false narratives.

Marawa has been outspoken on several political matters recently, including responding sharply to ActionSA MP Dereleen James during her comments about IDAC's Andrea Johnson WhatsApp messages at the Madlanga Commission.

Source: Briefly News