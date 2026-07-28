Pieter Coetze has rewritten the Commonwealth Games record books with a remarkable run in Glasgow

The South African swimmer's latest victory has added another chapter to his memorable campaign without slowing his momentum

His record-breaking streak has now turned attention to one final event where even more history could be made

Pieter Coetze's incredible Commonwealth Games campaign continues. The South African has now smashed four Games records in just three days. Image: Quinn Rooney

Source: Getty Images

South African swimming star Pieter Coetze has smashed four Commonwealth Games records in just three days after another dominant display at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. The 22-year-old set his latest record-breaking swim on 27 July, winning the men's 200m backstroke in a Games-record time of 1:54.22 to secure his second gold medal of the competition.

Pieter Coetze sets fourth Commonwealth Games record

SwimSwam reported that Coetze lowered James Goddard's previous Commonwealth Games record of 1:55.58. The record had stood since the 2010 Games in Delhi.

The South African attacked the race from the opening lap, reaching the halfway mark under world-record pace. He then pulled away from England's Ollie Morgan and Luke Greenbank to claim gold.

The performance marked Coetze's fourth Commonwealth Games record in five individual swims, after previously setting Games records in every round of the men's 50m backstroke.

Team South Africa adds more swimming medals

The successful evening extended beyond Coetze's triumph. Aimee Canny claimed silver in the women's 100m breaststroke, while Olivia Nel secured bronze in the women's 100m backstroke.

Speaking after his latest victory, Coetze said his biggest ambitions remain ahead.

EWN quoted him as saying:

"My ultimate career goals are Olympic gold and a world record."

Pieter Coetze smashes four Commonwealth Games records in three days at Glasgow 2026, winning gold in the 200m backstroke and leading Team SA's medal charge. Image: Rob Casey/SNS Group

Source: Getty Images

Pieter Coetze eyes Glasgow golden treble

Coetze has already won gold in the men's 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke.

He will now target the 100m backstroke before the Commonwealth Games conclude on 29 July, with another gold potentially completing a memorable hat-trick in Glasgow.

With four Commonwealth Games records in three days and two gold medals already secured, Coetze has emerged as one of the standout athletes of the 2026 Commonwealth Games and remains one of Team South Africa's biggest medal hopes.

SuperSport Commonwealth Games coverage brings Pieter Coetze's heroics to more fans

Briefly News also reported that SuperSport is broadcasting the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games live across Sub-Saharan Africa, giving millions of viewers the chance to follow Team South Africa's medal chase.

The coverage, available on dedicated Commonwealth Games channels on DStv and GOtv, includes live action from Glasgow.

Source: Briefly News