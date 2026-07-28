A South African content creator shared a candid look at everyday life in Nigeria, from flooded streets to local street food

The video was posted just one day before widely publicised protests demanding undocumented immigrants leave Nigeria

Fellow South Africans watching the clip called him brave, with many urging him to stay safe

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A local man shared a candid video documenting his daily routine through the streets of Nigeria. Image: @shafresh

Source: TikTok

A South African man living in Nigeria gave his followers an unfiltered glimpse into his daily routine on 29 June 2026. Content creator @shafresh_ posted a TikTok showing himself moving through Nigerian streets, navigating flooded roads, busy construction zones, and local food spots, getting around on foot, a motorbike, and a keke (auto-rickshaw).

A South African making a life in Nigeria

The video landed at a particularly charged moment. It was filmed just one day before the March to March protests, a widely publicised demonstration that called for undocumented immigrants to return to their home countries. The timing of the video and the calm confidence with which TikTok user @shafresh_ moved concerned many viewers, who worried that some Nigerians might not like that he was in their country, while their people were being chased out of Mzansi.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the Nigeria video

South Africans and Nigerians alike flooded the comments section, cautioning the creator to stay safe amid the immigration protests.

User @user37451693502816 asked:

"What are you doing there, bafo 😳?"

User @Sharon🌺 said:

"As a Nigerian girl, we are too busy to disturb anyone, so my brother, enjoy yourself and good luck ☺️."

User @Mthizas waha Mthimkulu observed:

"Mara South Africans are very unique. You look different from people there."

User @esperanzaoleh8🍀 offered a warm welcome:

"Welcome, dear. Nigeria will favour you."

User @Rosina Matlebyane admitted:

"I'm now stressed. Please be safe."

User @Cathy🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"You're brave; good luck."

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Source: Briefly News