“You Are Brave”: SA Man Shows What Daily Life in Nigeria Looks Like, Mzansi Stunned
- A South African content creator shared a candid look at everyday life in Nigeria, from flooded streets to local street food
- The video was posted just one day before widely publicised protests demanding undocumented immigrants leave Nigeria
- Fellow South Africans watching the clip called him brave, with many urging him to stay safe
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A South African man living in Nigeria gave his followers an unfiltered glimpse into his daily routine on 29 June 2026. Content creator @shafresh_ posted a TikTok showing himself moving through Nigerian streets, navigating flooded roads, busy construction zones, and local food spots, getting around on foot, a motorbike, and a keke (auto-rickshaw).
A South African making a life in Nigeria
The video landed at a particularly charged moment. It was filmed just one day before the March to March protests, a widely publicised demonstration that called for undocumented immigrants to return to their home countries. The timing of the video and the calm confidence with which TikTok user @shafresh_ moved concerned many viewers, who worried that some Nigerians might not like that he was in their country, while their people were being chased out of Mzansi.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
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Mzansi reacts to the Nigeria video
South Africans and Nigerians alike flooded the comments section, cautioning the creator to stay safe amid the immigration protests.
User @user37451693502816 asked:
"What are you doing there, bafo 😳?"
User @Sharon🌺 said:
"As a Nigerian girl, we are too busy to disturb anyone, so my brother, enjoy yourself and good luck ☺️."
User @Mthizas waha Mthimkulu observed:
"Mara South Africans are very unique. You look different from people there."
User @esperanzaoleh8🍀 offered a warm welcome:
"Welcome, dear. Nigeria will favour you."
User @Rosina Matlebyane admitted:
"I'm now stressed. Please be safe."
User @Cathy🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:
"You're brave; good luck."
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- An American man shared a video detailing that Houston was named the 'most Nigerian city in America,' citing its massive population and thriving entrepreneurial culture.
- A Nigerian man has expressed his admiration for the unity and resilience of South African citizens during recent public demonstrations and advised other African countries to follow suit.
- A Nigerian man was filmed wearing Zulu traditional attire and mocking the culture, saying he was not going back to Nigeria, amidst the immigrant protests.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za