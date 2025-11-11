An American content creator shared a viral video proclaiming Houston, Texas, to be the "most Nigerian city in America," citing its massive population and thriving entrepreneurial culture

The clip was shared on Instagram, showcasing the city's Nigerian-led businesses, including a black-owned bank and authentic restaurants, which impressed many viewers

Social media users were fascinated by the statistics, though some debated his claim, arguing that London and Cape Town hold the title for the largest Nigerian populations outside Nigeria

An American travel and leisure influencer's tribute to Houston's vibrant West African community became a massive hit, showcasing the city's unique cultural landscape.

The video, shared on TikTok by @kemoy_martin, gained massive views and comments from social media users who knew the town and echoed the content creator’s words, as well as others who were keen to visit the unique cultural landscape.

The video compilation explains why Houston, Texas, is considered the most "Nigerian" city in America. The creator noted that Houston is home to over an impressive 60,000 Nigerians, marking it the largest Nigerian population centre in the United States. He emphasised the community's strong economic presence, noting that Houston is the only city in the US with a black-owned bank, Unity National Bank. He noted that the bank’s Vice President, Kwame, shared that with $200 million in assets, the bank actively supports African Americans in starting businesses.

The American city with the most Nigerian people

The creator, TikTok user @kemoy_martin, also showcased Houston's culinary scene. He visited the Princess African Kitchen, owned by Chef Princess, and raved about Nigerian dishes like egusi soup and authentic yams. Another popular spot was Suya on the Spot, owned by Jemai, which specialises in various forms of suya (spicy grilled skewers), including beef, chicken, lamb chop, and shrimp. After sampling the food, he declared everything was “on point.” The creator also highlighted Wazobia, one of the largest Nigerian supermarkets in America, boasting a massive 14,000-square-foot space that imports products directly from Africa.

SA debates about Houston having the most Nigerians

The comments section reflected strong engagement with 52K views and 1.9K comments from social media users who enjoyed the informative video. Many viewers, aware of the community's history, said they knew immediately which city he was referring to, that Nigerians had been in Houston since the 1950s for university education. Others, however, argued that London and even Cape Town had a significantly larger Nigerian population and were the true cities with the most Nigerians outside their home country.

User @tunde said:

"Bro, check out Chicago Nigerian restaurants. Don't sleep on it."

User @cloudwalkdfw shared:

"Nigerians are solid folks!"

User @nineth_95 added:

"I knew it before he said the city. We love our Nigerians tho 🇳🇬❤️."

User @pinkysegun asked:

"I mean, London has more Nigerians, so how is Houston the largest Nigerian population outside Nigeria?"

User @xoxorikkie commented:

"Been to all these spots! All awesome! Nigerians are hustlers! We no dey carry last🇳🇬🫶🏾."

User @denning02 said:

"I might have to relocate to Texas someday, because I miss my Nigerian food 😂."

User @apieceofpeace_c added:

"Might I add that Nigerians have been in Houston for a very long time, spanning back to the 1950s, when many came here to attend university. The rest is epic 🇳🇬❤️🔥."

