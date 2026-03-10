A viral video sparked massive concern after it captured a huge crowd of job seekers gathered outside a hiring company in Cape Town

The clip, which showcased the massive scale of the unemployment crisis, was shared on TikTok, sparking an online debate

Social media users sympathised with the discouraged applicants, with many sharing job leads and discussing the cause of the current labour market struggle

A young woman’s visit to a hiring agency in the Mother City turned into a sad reminder of the economic struggle faced by many South Africans.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @sinalokostile_ on 7 March 2026, where it gained traction, touching many social media users who motivated the woman not to give up.

The creator filmed the group of people standing outside the offices, noting that the crowd she captured was only a small portion of those present. She explained that many more were sitting in corners of the building, while roughly 500 people were already inside the premises.

Hundreds of applicants left exhausted

The video also showed several people standing, visibly defeated by physical exhaustion and the long wait. Clearly disappointed by the lack of opportunities, TikTok user @sinalokostile blamed the current government for the situation, stating that there were too many unemployed people for the system to handle.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shares job prospects

The clip sparked an outpouring of sympathy from social media users who were moved by the sight of many people fighting for job opportunities. Many viewers shared information about other companies currently hiring in the city, encouraging the creator and others to apply. One user who was among the job seekers confirmed the scale of the turnout, revealing that she was assigned candidate number 568 on the list.

User @liy_ ganya1 @gmail.com said:

"Unemployment rate is erupting, guys, but the Western Cape government is run by the Democratic Alliance, blame the DA government."

User @zuzu advised:

"Iya kwa (go to) ARA, but they don't do walk-ins. They just take emails, so you can email them."

User @viwetolokazi added:

"I was there. Bendingowe (I was number) 568 on the list 😭."

User @Thina✅🇿🇦 shared:

"When I moved to Cape Town in 2023, I thought everyone in the city was working😭. I got it all wrong 😑

User @Yaya commented:

"Ingxaki (the problem is that) Cape Town is overpopulated, sisi, lonke ilizwe lilapha sana khumbula sishiye EC sonke sozothi fuxu apha kunzima nyani (the whole world is here, we also left the Eastern Cape and came here."

User @Joni said:

"Keep at it, my sister, one day you will make it."

